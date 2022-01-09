Aaron Fuller Earns Seahawks Game-day Spot, Might Make NFL Debut

Aaron Fuller last played in a football game more than two years ago, sharing in the University of Washington's 38-7 victory over Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl. The outing was pre-pandemic. That was a long time ago.

However, the former Husky wide receiver is getting ever closer to the playing field again, placed on the Seattle Seahawks' active roster for Sunday's season finale against the Arizona Cardinals.

Standing on a podium in December 2019, Fuller and then Husky center Nick Harris held up the Vegas Bowl trophy for photos. They were happy, finished with the college game and ready to turn pro.

Harris went to the Cleveland Browns as a fifth-round draft pick and recently started his first NFL game at center.

Fuller?

It's been a much tougher road for the 5-foot-11, 188-pound pass-catcher from McKinney, Texas. He went undrafted. He's spent two seasons on the Seahawks' practice squad trying to stay patient.

Finally, he's been rewarded a trip to the Phoenix area, the chance to suit up on game day again and, hopefully for him, an opportunity to get in on the action.

Fuller has been a practice standout, scoring several times and making several difficult catches, forcing the Seahawks to keep him around. In 2020, he was a long shot to stick with the team in any manner, but he did. This year, he made Seattle find a spot for him once more.

The Seahawks like his elusiveness that enabled him to catch 58 and 59 receptions over his final two seasons at the UW, scoring 10 times.

If he happens to play against the Cardinals, it should have a Husky practice feel to it. Former Husky teammates, safety Budda Baker and cornerback Byron Murphy, will be asked to cover him

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven