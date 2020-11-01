SI.com
Amid the Great Tua Reveal, Former Huskies Get Reacquainted in Miami

Dan Raley

Amid the Tua Tagovailoa coming-out party in Miami was a Husky reunion. Make that reunions.

You could hear the hits and touchdown celebrations all the way to Seattle.

There hasn't been this many University of Washington football highlights coming out of South Beach since the 1994 Whammy in Miami or the 1985 Orange Bowl.

While Tua commanded the NFL spotlight for much of Sunday's Los Angeles Rams-Dolphins game, in making his first pro quarterback a lot of Husky crossover took place in the Florida sunshine.

Midway through the first quarter, Myles Gaskin, the UW's all-time leading rusher and current Dolphins No. 1 running back, took a handoff, ran for three yards and was dropped hard by former Husky defensive lineman and teammate Greg Gaines at the Miami 13. 

Early in the  second quarter, Gaskin was deep in Dolphins territory again when he ran up the middle, gained six years and encountered safety Taylor Rapp, another Montlake buddy, in a violent collision. The ball came out and the Rams recovered on the Miami 7.

Near the end of the opening half, Gaskin regrouped from that bauble to bounce off a Rams tackler and into the end zone on a 1-yard touchdown run, for his second score of the season. Here's a replay:

In the second half, the always aggressive Rapp lit up Gaskin again, separating him from a short pass near midfield with 6:38 left. It looked like there might have even been a little shoving between the two as they tried to separate.

Gaskin finished as his team's leading rusher with 18 carries for 47 yards and leading receiver with 3 catches for 16 yards. 

Oh yeah, Tagovailoa wasn't bad as the No. 1 Miami quarterback, helping the Dolphins cruise to a 28-17 victory in his main man debut.

