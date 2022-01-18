Skip to main content
Ex-Husky Baker Taken from NFL Playoff Game on Stretcher, But Cardinals Say He's OK

Helmet-to-helmet hit left the NFL defensive back unable to get to his feet.

Budda Baker gave America a big scare when the Arizona Cardinals safety tackled the Los Angeles Rams' Cam Akers, didn't get up and had to be removed from the field on a stretcher. 

In the first NFL playoff game held on a Monday night, the former University of Washington standout collided with Akers helmet to helmet on the Cardinals 5 near the end of the third quarter and he was left flat on his back as a hush descended over SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. 

With players from both teams milling all round him, Baker later flashed a thumbs-up gesture to everyone as medical personnel placed him on a stretcher and took him away to a waiting emergency vehicle.

The Cardinals later tweeted out that Baker, a fifth-year pro originally from Bellevue, Washington, had full movement in all of his extremities and was being checked for a concussion, the news coming before the postseason game ended with the Rams winning 34-11 and advancing to the next playoff round.

Baker, the emotional leader of the Cardinals' defense, went down with a minute and a half remaining in the third quarter after Akers broke free for an 11-yard gain and the defensive back made the tackle leading with his helmet. 

Apparently unaware that Baker was injured, Akers made a taunting move as he stepped over the fallen player, an action that brought members from both teams together in a hot-tempered instant. 

The players were separated and quickly put any disagreement aside when they realized Baker was injured.

An All-Pro selection, Baker was making his first postseason appearance for the Cardinals in a game that quickly got out of a hand.

Budda Baker is taken off the field on Monday night after suffering a concussion.
