C.T. Pan Adds to Husky Olympic Medal Count By Winning 7-Player Playoff

Seven former UW athletes have collected gold, silver or bronze in Tokyo.

C.T. Pan has gone from the University of Washington to the PGA Tour to Olympic medalist.

Great patience has been required of him, especially the last step.

On Sunday, the former Husky golfer emerged from an exhaustive seven-man playoff with a bronze medal in Japan to join one-time UW softball players, a basketball player and a rower from the school on the medal stand.

Pan, who teed it up collegiately in Seattle from 2012 to 2015, is the seventh one-time UW athlete to collect a medal.

The Chinese Taipei product, a one-time PGA Tour victor, did it the hard way in Japan.

After American Xander Schauffele secured gold and Rory Sabbatini, playing for Slovakia, picked up a silver medal, Pan entered the seven-player competition for the final medal. He survived four extra holes, including a final-hole duel with reigning British Open champion Collin Morikawa.

Earlier, Kelsey Plum continued her triumphant return from an Achilles tendon injury to win gold in the new women's 3X3 event, becoming the first UW basketball player to collect a medal. For example, the late Christian Welp and Detlef Schrempf, former Huskies and later NBA players, weren't able to do this for their German national team.

Plum, who finished as the NCAA women's all-time leading scorer and graduated from the UW in 2017, has played 15 games and averaged 13.5 points per outing for the Las Vegas Aces this season after missing all of the 2020 WNBA season with her injury.

And now she has gold.

Husky softball was well represented by Danielle Lawrie, Victoria Hayward and Jenn Salling helping team Canada collect a bronze medal.

KING-TV captured the heart-warming Seattle airport reunion for Lawrie, the ace pitcher, and her young daughters.

A fourth UW softball player, second-base starter Ali Aguilar, came away from Tokyo with a silver medal.

Aquilar played for the Huskies from 2014 to 2017, a California native who became a power hitter.

From the world of rowing, former UW oarsman Jacob Dawson competed for Great Britain in the men's 8 competition and secured a bronze medal.

He captained the Huskies in 2016. His Olympic shell finished behind New Zealand and Germany in Japan.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven