Coming Monday: An Update On the Homeless Husky

Nearly a month ago, Tim Meamber told his disheartening story to Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated, offering in exacting detail how he's been homeless for four years.

Meamber has been sleeping in his 2006 blue Ford van in shopping mall parking lots and freeway rest areas in and around Arlington, Washington. He's continually on the move in order to stay on the right side of the law. Always at his side is his dog, Mona.

As a former University of Washington and NFL linebacker, Meamber revealing his predicament struck a nerve with people throughout the region, especially Husky football fans and former teammates of Tim's.

How could someone in his situation fall so far? And what could be done to help him pull out of it?

NFL players aren't supposed to be homeless -- ever. Even if you missed out on the big payday, aren't you still a member of a powerful tribe that forever takes care of its own?

Meamber spent a season playing for the Minnesota Vikings, wearing another purple jersey, before injuring a knee and having his football career come to an abrupt end.

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated ran four days of stories on Meamber earlier this month, describing his decades-long struggle with drug addiction and more recently his battle with Parkinson's disease and possible chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

The accompanying video is from the first interview with Meamber. With his health issues, he's a little hard to understand at times. But he's still as sharp as ever and well-read.

Check out tomorrow's story on the fallen but resilient football star on Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated.