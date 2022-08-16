Skip to main content

Shelton Signs with Chiefs, Joins Defense That Includes McDuffie

The former UW defensive tackle finds a home in Kansas City.
Danny Shelton, meet Trent McDuffie.

The well-traveled, former University of Washington defensive tackle on Monday found a new NFL home, signing with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he will become defensive teammates with the ex-Husky cornerback and the team's top draft pick. 

They're two generations of UW standouts, both No. 1 draft selections coming out of Montlake, and meeting at a promising NFL intersection for both of their pro football careers. 

Shelton goes to the Chiefs as a seven-year veteran who has played 100 games and started 72 for four previous teams.

He impressed the Chiefs with his massive 6-foot-2, 345-pound size and corresponding leverage, catching coach Andy Reid's attention.

“I think I could fit in one of his legs,” Reid joked with reporters. “He’s a big man.”

Shelton, 28, spent last season with the New York Giants as a back-up lineman. He reportedly visited with the Las Vegas Raiders and Carolina Panthers before settling in with Kansas City.  

He was the 12th overall draft pick in 2015 for the Cleveland Browns. He later helped the New England Patriots win Super Bowl LIII. In his NFL career, he has accumulated 278 tackles, including 17 for a loss and six sacks.

The Chiefs liked what they saw in Shelton during a team period against their offensive linemen in what amounted to a successful audition, according to team reports coming out of camp. He repeatedly manhandled blockers, including a triple-team in one report. 

“He’s a big body that’s a good athlete and he’s had a lot of good downs in this league," Reid said.

