Eason Has New Challenger in Ehlinger to be Colts' Backup QB

Indianapolis drafted the Texas player in the sixth round, two rounds lower than Jacob Eason went the year before.

Jacob Eason last played in a football game 17 months ago.

In that time, he was selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL draft's fourth round, maybe two rungs lower than he anticipated, and as COVID-19 disrupted everything, he lost all chances to audition in OTAs, camps and the preseason that were summarily canceled.

Eason was left to stay after practice and show off his arm while Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett took all of the snaps.

A year later, Eason remains in football limbo following the departures of the two veteran quarterbacks, the trade for Carson Wentz, the free-agent signing of rookie Jalen Moore from Prairie View A&M and the drafting in the sixth round of Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger.

Ehlinger brings big college passing numbers to the franchise, 11,436 yards, 94 touchdowns and 62.5 percent accuracy — compared to Eason's 5,590, 39 and 59.8 — but his unrefined mechanics are a big reason he slid to the back of the draft.

The scouts also wonder about the Texas quarterback's decision-making, which has been the rap on Eason. Yet he was entrenched as a three-year starter at a high-profile Power 5 school rather than changing schools, which is what Eason did in going from Georgia to Washington.

Ehlinger, in meeting with Colts media, told how he doesn't know Wentz at all but he's been well acquainted with Eason, and looking forward to joining both of them in the competition.

"No relations with Crason, who's obviously an incredible player, and I can't wait to be around him," the former Longhorn leader said. "And then Jacob, we've met a few times at some QB camps and I've always enjoyed being around him. Just a great dude, who obviously has a cannon for an arm. So I'm just really exited to be around both of them."

Eason's big attraction still is that powerful right hinge of his on a 6-foot-6, 231-pound frame. He remains the Indianapolis back-up quarterback behind Wentz until someone tells him different.

Such as the overly friendly Ehlinger.

As all this plays out, the impatient Colts fan base is eager to see these two E-boys compete for the right to sit and watch Wentz play.

