Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Ex-Huskies Gaskin, Ahmed Share Miami Running Load Against Raiders

The two former UW teammates were active for the first time together with the Dolphins.
Author:
Publish date:

Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin.

Teammates at the University of Washington.

Finally, active tailbacks together for the Miami Dolphins.

On Saturday night, these two former Huskies appeared in the same game for the Dolphins for the first time when Miami played the Las Vegas Raiders in Nevada.

Ahmed started the game at tailback.

Gaskin split out wide on the third play.

Previously, these guys had taken turns being injured, with Gaskin even going on the COVID-19 reserve list.

They hadn't appeared in the same game together since 2018 with the Huskies.

A six-game starter, Gaskin led Miami in rushing with 477 yards in eight outings coming in against the Raiders, back from a two-game absence because of the virus and a knee injury before that.

Ahmed, who missed a few games because of a shoulder injury, was coming off a 122-yard rushing effort against New England, the most in a game by a Dolphin running back in two years. 

Salvon Ahmed gets pulled down by the Raiders defense, which includes fellow former Husky Cory Littleton.

Salvon Ahmed gets dropped for a loss by the Raiders.

Gaskin rushed for 90 yards against Cincinnati in his previous outing early in the month.

Against Las Vegas in the first half, Gaskin snapped off a 14-yard gainer on his first carry. He had 38 yards in 5 carries at the break.

Ahmed had a tougher time getting loose, losing 3 yards in 5 carries.

Each back caught a short pass from Tua Tagovailoa. 

The Dolphins trailed 13-6 at intermission.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Myles Gaskin made his return from COVID-19 reserve.
Husky Legends

Ex-Huskies Gaskin, Ahmed Share Miami Running Load Against Raiders

Ty Jordan of Utah died in an accidental shooting.
Football

Utah's Jordan, Who Gave UW Fits, Dead in Accidental Christmas Shooting

Kris Rongen had a party ready to go, but UCLA spoiled his plans.
Husky Legends

Road to 1991 Perfection: UW, Miami Were Ready to Rumble at White House

Riley Sorn alters all kinds of shots with his 7-foot-4 frame.
Basketball

Where UW's Sorn Fits in Among the Pac-12's 7-Footers

Henry Bainivalu was named second-team AP All-Pac-12.
Football

7 Huskies Named to AP All-Pac-12 Team; Bainivalu on Second Unit

Demitrius Bronson Church 1
Husky Legends

How a Christmas Hymn May Have Saved a Former UW Running Back's Life

Dylan Morris won the four-player QB sweepstakes.
Football

UW Quarterback Carousel Turns Depth Chart Momentarily to Bare Bones

At 7-foot-4, Riley Sorn is the tallest player in Husky history.
Basketball

Tall Tales: The Procession of Husky Basketball 7-footers

Keith Taylor started 19 UW games but had no interceptions in his college career.
Football

UW Cornerback Keith Taylor Makes His NFL Intentions Official