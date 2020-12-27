Ex-Huskies Gaskin, Ahmed Share Miami Running Load Against Raiders

The two former UW teammates were active for the first time together with the Dolphins.

Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin.

Teammates at the University of Washington.

Finally, active tailbacks together for the Miami Dolphins.

On Saturday night, these two former Huskies appeared in the same game for the Dolphins for the first time when Miami played the Las Vegas Raiders in Nevada.

Ahmed started the game at tailback.

Gaskin split out wide on the third play.

Previously, these guys had taken turns being injured, with Gaskin even going on the COVID-19 reserve list.

They hadn't appeared in the same game together since 2018 with the Huskies.

A six-game starter, Gaskin led Miami in rushing with 477 yards in eight outings coming in against the Raiders, back from a two-game absence because of the virus and a knee injury before that.

Ahmed, who missed a few games because of a shoulder injury, was coming off a 122-yard rushing effort against New England, the most in a game by a Dolphin running back in two years.

Salvon Ahmed gets dropped for a loss by the Raiders. Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Gaskin rushed for 90 yards against Cincinnati in his previous outing early in the month.

Against Las Vegas in the first half, Gaskin snapped off a 14-yard gainer on his first carry. He had 38 yards in 5 carries at the break.

Ahmed had a tougher time getting loose, losing 3 yards in 5 carries.

Each back caught a short pass from Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins trailed 13-6 at intermission.

