Ex-Husky WR Andre DeSaussure Has a Story to Tell, a Book for You to Read

It's been 23 years and seven Husky head coaches since Andre DeSaussure ran a pass pattern for the University of Washington football team.

It wouldn't be hard at all to talk this former UW pass-catcher with the long, lyrical name and excellent speed into pulling on a purple uniform once more and asking him to go deep in Kalen DeBoer's offense.

"I'm absolutely loving it," DeSaussure said. "I'm loving the Huskies. They've got a good record this year. They made it to a good bowl game. It's been a challenge, you know, for the last four or five years. I'm really proud of the Huskies. I'm proud that they're opening it up like back in the day when I used to play."

Instead, DeSaussure lives in the Los Angeles area, where he's been an aspiring actor, sometimes a chef where he recently cooked for major motion picture star Jamie Foxx, a kidney transplant recipient with all of the physical and emotional drawbacks and now an author.

This month, DeSaussure has released his autobiography "Dre Still Standing," which he wrote with the help of his mother and can be purchased on Amazon.com or ordered through BarnesandNoble.com, retailing for $13 in a soft cover and $22 in a hard back.

While he's done some exciting things post-football, it was the physical toll on his body that caused him to sink into despair and even wonder if he was going to survive this ordeal.

DeSaussure went on kidney dialysis for a dozen years, was diagnosed with cancer in his internal organs when he was prepared to have his transplant, went into a coma and had to dig himself out of a precarious situation. Admittedly, he felt suicidal because the challenge to regain his health was so overwhelming.

In 2014, he was well enough to have that transplant and he has since created a non-profit organization to help others that might experience the same hardship he did. Part of his recovery was to write this book.

Because of his ordeal, DeSaussure would like to be an inspirational speaker, maybe even come back share his insights with his Husky football descendants and other players across the Pac-12. He's got his personal life in order, engaged to be married soon.

Most of all, he wants you to read his book and come away with the following message, which he tells in such an animated fashion, he easily could be a preacher in some inner city LA church.

He's feeling alive again, so much that he wants to share this rebirth with whoever will hear him out. Or read his pages. He signed off from our Zoom interview with these words, delivered with his voice rising and from the depths of his soul:

"I'm trying to live a good life and enjoy my life. The whole mission behind the book is there is hope. Hope is the essence. Hope is everything. If you're still here, you have a purpose. If you're still breathing, your dreams are still possible. Nothing can stop you. Do you know how many times I wanted to quit and did? I'm here because I want you to stay focused on your goals and dreams. I'm here because I want to encourage you that you can still make it. I'm here to because I want to let you know to never give up and to never quit. i'm here because I'm 'Dre still standing and this is my life. And hope is always possible."

