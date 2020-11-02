Ex-Husky corner Myles Bryant Makes NFL Debut in Patriots' loss to Buffalo

The stumbling New England Patriots lost for the fifth time in seven games on Sunday, falling to the Buffalo Bills 24-21, uncharacteristic failure for the once-proud NFL franchise.

While all the post-game headlines pointed to Cam Newton's failure to maintain the quarterback standard that Tom Brady once established, a smaller development largely went unnoticed amid the Patriots' despair.

Myles Bryant finally made his NFL debut.

He didn't register any stats, either tackles or pass deflections, but he played for the first time just the same. He's in the league record book now.

Activated again to New England's53-player roster during the week, the former University of Washington cornerback got on the field this time after previously suiting up and watching.

Bryant took the roster spot of veteran corner Stephon Gilmore, who sat out against the Bills with a knee injury.

Originally a UW walk-on without a scholarship, the 5-foot-9, 185-pound Bryant from Pasadena, California, went undrafted, joined the Patriots for training camp, didn't survive the final cutdown, but he was signed to the practice squad in late September.

Linebacker Josh Uche, another midweek roster addition for New England, joined Bryant in receiving his first career NFL game action against Buffalo.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.