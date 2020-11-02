SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Ex-Husky corner Myles Bryant Makes NFL Debut in Patriots' loss to Buffalo

Dan Raley

The stumbling New England Patriots lost for the fifth time in seven games on Sunday, falling to the Buffalo Bills 24-21, uncharacteristic failure for the once-proud NFL franchise. 

While all the post-game headlines pointed to Cam Newton's failure to maintain the quarterback standard that Tom Brady once established, a smaller development largely went unnoticed amid the Patriots' despair.

Myles Bryant finally made his NFL debut. 

He didn't register any stats, either tackles or pass deflections, but he played for the first time just the same. He's in the league record book now.

Activated again to New England's53-player roster during the week, the former University of Washington cornerback got on the field this time after previously suiting up and watching. 

Bryant took the roster spot of veteran corner Stephon Gilmore, who sat out against the Bills with a knee injury. 

Originally a UW walk-on without a scholarship, the 5-foot-9, 185-pound Bryant from Pasadena, California, went undrafted, joined the Patriots for training camp, didn't survive the final cutdown, but he was signed to the practice squad in late September. 

Linebacker Josh Uche, another midweek roster addition for New England, joined Bryant in receiving his first career NFL game action against Buffalo. 

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Husky Legends

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Instant Reaction: Top 2022 QB Decommits from Texas, Still Holds UW Offer

Quinn Ewers, arguably the nation's top quarterback recruit in his class, has reopened his recruiting.

Mike Martin

by

AimeeAllen

4th and Inches Podcast: Previewing the UCLA Bruins

Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller discusses the current state of UCLA football with Bruins expert Michael Hanna.

Trevor Mueller

Lake Reveals Surprise UW Starters at Tailback, Safety and Punter; Still Mum on QB

The new Husky coach cautioned all along he would make jobs open for players ready to make a jump.

Dan Raley

Road to 1991 Perfection: Butler Was Greatness in Waiting, Dominated Devils

The young University of Washington inside linebacker had a coming-out game against Arizona State. He was patient all along.

Dan Raley

Road to 1991 Perfection: Dave Hoffmann Enjoyed Drawing the Line

The national championship team held a weekly ritual after each victory and the inside linebacker was right in the middle of it.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

Amid the Great Tua Reveal, Former Huskies Get Reacquainted in Miami

Myles Gaskin, Taylor Rapp and Greg Gaines, one-time University of Washington teammates, each had their moments in Sunday's Dolphins-Rams game.

Dan Raley

by

GolfHocho

Road to 1991 Perfection: Hobert on Ducks Rivalry, 'It's Stupid. It's Oregon'

The former University of Washington quarterback had the ultimate diss for hated rival Oregon. Nearly three decades later, he can't recall the game at all.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

Husky Hustler: Ulofoshio Bet on Himself as a Player and He Won

Edefuan Ulofoshio's was once rated as the 2,629th-best college football prospect in the country. He's a lot better than that.

Mike Martin

Ulofoshio Was Once the Nation's 2,629th Prospect — He's Better Than That

The University of Washington inside linebacker has gone from unwanted to walk-on to starter. The Huskies got lucky.

Mike Martin

by

AimeeAllen

Huskies Eligible for 5 Bowl Games and College Football Playoffs

Thirty-seven games are on tap for an upcoming bowl season, though the total keeps dropping during these pandemic times.

Dan Raley