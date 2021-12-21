Ex-Husky Murray Legs Out Another Triple (Double) on Big Stage

Dejounte Murray is making it real hard for people not to take notice of him, plus try to stop him with a basketball in his hands.

On Monday night, the former University of Washington point guard came up with his 3rd triple-double in 5 outings and he became tied for the league lead with 6 as Murray compiled a 24-point, 12-rebound, 13-assist stat line in the San Antonio Spurs' 116-92 victory over the Clippers in Los Angeles.

The spindly 6-foot-4 guard from Seattle's Rainier Beach High School — the same place that sent Doug Christie, Jamal Crawford and Nate Robinson to the NBA — was sensational as he shot 10-for-22 from the floor, including 4 of 6 from behind the line, stole the ball 4 times and committed just a pair of turnovers over 31 minutes.

"I take pride in being a pass-first guy, knowing that I can score, knowing that I can get shots" said Murray, who recorded assists on the first three Spurs possessions of the second half to really go on a roll. "For me, it's just getting that balance now and it will come over time."

His 6 triple-doubles over 30 games tie him with Denver's Nikola Jokic for the most in the NBA this season. He had 4 all of last season. Murray now has collected 11 in his five pro seasons spread over six years (he missed one with an ACL tear).

A year ago, Russell Westbrook had a staggering 38 triple-doubles in 68 games for the Washington Wizards. In a new setting where he has to share the ball more with the Los Angeles Lakers, the former UCLA guard has just 5 in 31 games.

Triple-doubles are hardly easy to accumulate. LeBron James and Kevin Durant each have just 2 this season. Steph Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo have just one each.

Murray's efforts singlehandedly have helped salvage what could be a real down year for the Spurs (12-18), who are gradually moving to .500 after a dismal start.

He had 8 points in the first quarter and 17 at halftime as San Antonio took a 62-48 lead. He had 5 assists in the third quarter alone.

"We stayed consistent to the game plan with how we were supposed to play on the defensive end," Murray said. "We know what they are capable of doing and we tried to make it uncomfortable for 48 minutes."

With his upgraded play, Murray is being touted as an All-Star candidate, maybe the most improved player across the NBA, most definitely as trade bait for teams such as the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks.

