On the Catwalk, Ex-Husky Rodgers Ready to Pursue Modeling Career

Nearly four decades ago, Jimmy Rodgers couldn't get by on looks alone. A safety and captain for the University of Washington' 1984 Orange Bowl football team, he was asked to turn into a physical terror on Saturdays by running into people who dared enter his gladiator space.

To Rodgers, a catwalk back then was a Washington State Cougar badly limping away from him. High fashion for him were white stripes running down the side of his gold football pants, something chic but since abandoned by his football descendants.

Next week, this enterprising Rodgers, soon to turn 60, embarks on a new adventure by traveling to Europe to try and launch a modeling career. It's a bold move on his part, but in line with his personality.

Multiple broken arms and a hip surgery notwithstanding, he's someone who's aged gracefully, hoping to emulate others who've entered the look-at-me industry with a doughty look or an alluring smile and lasted, say along the lines of a Cindy Crawford, Christie Brinkley and his personal favorite, Kate Moss.

"I'm going to shoot for super model and then see where it falls because what I've realized in 61 years this month is they tell me to set my goals very high," Rodgers said. "Very rarely do we have the perfect season or the perfect game but if you follow the truth, that's OK."

With the world overrun by baby boomers, there's a need for a vibrant person in his age bracket to put himself out there and sell products to a generation that won't go away, present a like-minded face and become a recognizable image that jumps continents.

On Jan. 28, Rodgers boards a jet to Europe and his eventual destination of Spain and the cities of Barcelona, Madrid and El Corunna. He has meetings arranged, such as with a clothing manufacturer. Presentations to give. Hopefully contracts to sign.

Encouraged by many others to pursue this late career, he's dropped 40 pounds to become a svelte 180. Multiple yoga classes per day plus diet restrictions have burned off the added weight.

"All my goals at 60 years old are in someway related to wellness, health, mental wellness, physical wellness," he said. "Worst case scenario is I'm healthier than I've ever been at 60 years old."

Rodgers, who resides in Seattle and also hosts a podcast called "Downtown Dawgs," is a likable person who should be able to convey a convincing look while wearing an expensive suit, maybe something European casual, an expensive watch per se.

He's always been a persuasive person, first as a player convincing the UW that he belonged on the field for one of the Huskies' greatest football teams, as a stockbroker living in places such as Los Angeles and Capetown, South Africa, before the last recession sent him in a different direction, and as someone who got motivated to encourage a lot of people to erect an iconic Don James statue outside of Husky Stadium.

For Rodgers to pursue this dream halfway around the globe, he needs to be funded. He had to be talked into this by former teammates and other friends, but he finally set up a go-fund-me account. More than 50 people have donated to support his cause, many of them highly recognizable UW football names.

For anyone who wants to assist in his international modeling endeavor, go to gofundme.com and search for Jimmy Rodgers or simply tap this link. No pressure, he says.

Kiddingly, Rodgers was asked if he has any problem posing without his clothes on if it comes to that? He said it couldn't be any different than being alone in the secondary, sort of naked to the wine where he might have been the difference between a touchdown or a defensive stop. He's fearless. He's bound for Spain.

"I don't see myself walking down a catwalk necessarily unless there's an Oregon Duck at the other end that I'm going to take out," he wisecracked. "But who knows, I'm open for everything."

