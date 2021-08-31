Ex-Husky Sidney Jones Is Coming Home, Acquired by Seahawks

The veteran cornerback has spent four injury-riddled seasons in the NFL.

Sidney Jones returned to Seattle on Monday, to the scene of his football highs and the lowest low, when the Seahawks acquired the veteran cornerback from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a sixth-round draft pick in 2022.

Four years ago, Jones emerged from the University of Washington as a potential first-round draft pick, only to tear his Achilles tendon during his Husky Pro Day, a devastating injury for him.

He had backpedaled, taken about a half-dozen really quick steps and cut to his right when he nosedived into the artificial turf at the UW's Dempsey Indoor practice facility in March 2017.

Teammate Budda Baker helped Jones to his feet. The dazed defensive back just stood there and looked lost. Then Husky coach Chris Petersen rushed over to check on him. Along with another person, Petersen ended up taking Jones off the field.

Football wasn't kind at all to Jones that day, though he eventually made it to the NFL as a second-rounder with the 43rd pick, some 15-20 slots lower than originally projected.

Jones played three abbreviated NFL seasons for the Eagles — going from 1 to 9 to 12 games while dealing with his Achilles recovery and subsequent other injuries — and was released and picked up by Jacksonville for the 2020 season. The Jaguars considered him expendable after picking up former Seahawks corner Shaquill Griffin.

Seahawks tight end Will Dissly, another former UW player, welcomes Jones to the franchise right away.

The former Husky defender played in only 31 of a possible 64 regular-season games in the NFL, starting 14 times. He comes to the Seahawks the day before cutdown day for the coming season.

