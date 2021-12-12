Ex-Husky Thybulle Shows Curry, America His Defensive Genius

They are the best at what they do in the NBA.

Offense vs. defense.

Shooter vs. shot-blocker.

On Saturday night, the flashier guy came in second.

For all of America to see on an ABC-TV primetime telecast, Matisse Thybulle showed off his unique basketball skills, especially to those who don't really know him, by smothering Stephen Curry's extraordinary talent.

The former University of Washington standout went everywhere the game's most dangerous shooter went, blocked Curry's shot like no one else does and enabled the Philadelphia 76ers to take a 102-93 victory over the high-scoring guard and the Golden State Warriors in Philly.

Curry was in pursuit of the all-time 3-point record, zeroing in on Ray Allen's NBA standard of 2,973 makes.

The 6-foot-5 Thybulle was in constant pursuit of Curry, who stands three inches shorter.

The ex-Husky permitted the 27.1-point scorer to hit just 3 treys out of 14 attempts, leaving him 6 shy of the Allen record, and connect on only 6 of 20 shots overall.

"It was no secret that he was going for this record right now," Thybulle said while standing next to 76ers' 7-footer Joel Embiid. "Joel and I talked today during shoot-around and we said we're not letting it happen in our house. I took it upon myself to make sure it didn't."

Thybulle even blocked two of Curry's attempts behind the line, which has never happened in a game for the creative one.

"I give Thybulle credit," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "He's a rare combination of length, athleticism and brains. He did as good a job on Steph as anybody I've seen in a long time."

Matisse Thybulle blocked two of Steph Curry's 3-pointers. Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

The 76ers, improving to 15-12 while dropping Golden State to 21-5, put Thybulle in the starting lineup for just the sixth time this season, specifically to defend against Curry.

Curry played 36 minutes. Thybulle was on the floor for 34 of them.

It turned into a consummate cat-and-mouse chase around the perimeter and Curry looked somewhat frazzled when it was all over, while his determined defender acknowledged to the considerable challenge in keeping up.

Matisse Thybulle went everywhere Steph Curry went. Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

"His conditioning, to be able to go that pace, the whole game, for as long as he plays, to be active and engaged in every play," Thybulle said, "it's not a fun job trying to chase him."

Maybe it wasn't fun, but it was doable.

