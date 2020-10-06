SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Road to 1991 Perfection: Against Arizona, Was a Whole Lot of Shakin' Going On

Dan Raley

An unforgettable moment from the 1991 national championship season was outside linebacker Jaime Fields and defensive tackle Steve Emtman rising off the Husky Stadium artificial turf and breaking into something that resembled a Saturday Night Live skit.

In tandem, these University of Washington football players began to gyrate furiously, making the crowd howl. 

This was no "Hans and Franz" routine — these animated Huskies did a rendition of the "Compton Quake."

Fields and Emtman shook and shook in celebration of a huge hit administered to Arizona, a 54-0 loser and the fourth victim in the Huskies' 12-0 run to football perfection. 

This is another in a series of articles and videos that will replay the UW's 1991 national championship season, which is the apex of Husky football. We're a month out from the California road opener to start the 2020 season. Meantime, we'll use '91 as a conversation piece.

Throughout this week, we'll remember the 5-foot-11, 230-pound Fields, who remains one of the hardest-hitting Huskies in program annals though he no longer with us.

"You see him on the field and you see this monster, this guy who's a beast, this animal," All-America wide receiver Mario Bailey said. "Knowing him, he was this nice, funny practical joker. Almost like Jekyll and Hyde."

We can't call Fields or get him on a virtual Zoom meeting because sadly he was killed in 1999 in a hit-and-run accident in Downey, California, a dozen miles south of downtown Los Angeles. He was returning home at 2:20 a.m. after celebrating his 29th birthday when another driver ran a red light, struck Fields' 1991 BMW broadside and ran away on foot. 

The former UW and Kansas City Chiefs football player was pronounced dead at the scene. The man responsible for the accident turned himself in 18 hours later. Fifty of Fields' UW teammates rushed to L.A. for his funeral.

"I fly over the grave site all the time coming into LAX," Ed Cunningham, the 1991 starting center and a Los Angeles film producer, once said. "I always take time to say something to him. He's buried near the Forum. If it's a clear day, I can pick out where his plot is."

Yet on a memorable October afternoon in 1991, Fields broke into a celebratory dance that he brought with him from his Compton hometown, getting the lumbering Emtman to join in.

Naturally this show of football enthusiasm ran contrary to UW coach Don James' policy against excessive celebration, as Bailey pointed out in the video. On this team, they all got called into James' office for a reminder at some point. 

The coach, however, gave this group and "the Compton Quake" a little more leeway. 

"They came a long way since I got there," Bailey said of the coaching staff. "Jaime would have been suspended or kicked off the team for doing something like that before."

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Husky Legends

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Road to 1991 Perfection: Hobert Had Just One Disagreement with Brunell

The University of Washington quarterbacks, so different in style yet similar in results, had just one flap that they needed to sort out.

Dan Raley

by

SchaefDawg

Road to 1991 Perfection: Husky Coach Don James Had a Kissing Bandit

The UW football leader always got a hug and kiss from a cheerleader following games for three seasons.

Dan Raley

UW Football Practice Begins on Friday; Oregon Loses Another Player

The Huskies have less than a month to introduce a new offense and get a quarterback ready for the new season opener at California.

Dan Raley

Washington, Oregon Football Recruits Raise Their Stock at Weekend Showcase

Top players in Washington and Oregon participated in the Ford Sports Performance All-Star Weekend and many players improved their recruiting stock.

Trevor Mueller

Huskies Open at Cal and Close at Oregon in New Pac-12 Football Schedule

The UW will play its least amount of football games in 77 years, since World War II, because of the pandemic.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

Road to 1991 Perfection: Brunell Blindsided by Kansas State Game Reaction

The University of Washington quarterback had to get his bearings once on the field. The crowd was going crazy and he couldn't figure out why.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Road to 1991 Perfection: Shehee Was Swayed by UW National Championship

The running back from California could have gone anywhere to play college football. Only the Huskies had a national title.

Dan Raley

NFL Huskies: Seahawks Remain Unbeaten Against Gaskin and Dolphins

The former University of Washington running back started for the second consecutive weekend and was productive against Seattle. Miami just didn't use him enough.

Dan Raley

Choosing a Husky Starting Lineup: UW Not Backed into Any Corner

All starters return in this position area, but competition should be fierce among Washington cornerbacks. See if you agree with our choice.

Dan Raley

Choosing a Husky Starting Lineup: What Will Molden's UW Legacy Be?

The senior cornerback won't have any trouble getting on the field, but will he make himself the school's greatest defensive back?

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen