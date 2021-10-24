Among NFL Huskies, Pettis, Gaskin Score Sunday Touchdowns

Dante Pettis came off the New York Giants' inactive list just last week and the former University of Washington wide receiver has come out catching and throwing. Pettis showed off all of his offensive skills in Sunday's 25-3 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

In East Rutherford, New Jersey, he caught 5 passes for 39 yards and a TD, with the scoring toss covering 5 yards from quarterback Daniel Jones in the third quarter, good for a 12-3 lead for the Giants (2-5).

Taking a shotgun snap, Pettis also completed a pass to Jones for 16 yards later in the third period. It was both his second NFL pass attempt and completion, the other coming in 2019 for the San Francisco 49ers.

In the same NFL game, John Ross, a Pettis teammate with both the Huskies and Giants, caught 2 passes for 27 yards, while ex-UW cornerback Keith Taylor supplied 3 tackles for the Panthers (3-4).

In Miami, Myles Gaskin's offensive efforts went for naught as the Miami Dolphins lost 30-28 to the Atlanta Falcons on the last play of the game. The former Husky running back topped his team in rushing with 67 yards on 15 carries after generally going unused over the past month, and he caught 4 passes for 10 yards and a fourth-quarter touchdown cover 7 yards.

Myles Gaskin takes a handoff from Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday. USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins (1-6) came from 13 points down and grabbed a 28-27 lead with just 2:33 left to play but squandered it. They were helpless to stop the final drive and Younghoe Koo's 36-yard field goal that made the Falcons a winner.

In Nashville, former Husky safety Elijah Molden and two others topped the Tennessee Titans with 8 tackles each as their defense completely shut down the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Pat Mahomes, winning 27-3.

Molden, a third-round draft pick and a rookie, has accumulated 17 tackles in two weeks for the Titans (5-2).

