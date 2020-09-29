Local Guy Does Good: Former Husky and Seahawk Kearse Retires From NFL

Jermaine Kearse was the local kid who did good, time after time after time.

He circled the bases from Lakes High School near Tacoma, Washington, to the University of Washington to the Seattle Seahawks — touching home every time.

And at each step of the way, Kearse caught practically everything sent his way.

Yet on Tuesday, the rigors of the game caught up with the talented wide receiver, who announced his retirement from the NFL on Instagram. Kearse, 30, last appeared in the first preseason game of 2019 for the Detroit Lions and suffered a gruesome leg injury.

"After eight years playing in the NFL, I'm leaving the game feeling extremely grateful and content with what I was able to accomplish out there on the field, not only for myself but my family as well," Kearse wrote in his post. "Going through some extreme highs and some extreme lows has taught me a lot about myself, and by the grace of God he was able to pull me through the rough times and in the end all of those experiences were worth it."

Kearse had to prove himself repeatedly, playing for two Husky coaches in Ty Willingham and Steve Sarkisian, and coming to the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent. And he did.

He finished his NFL career with 255 receptions for 3,290 yards and 17 touchdowns in 99 games, starting 74 of them.

None was bigger than the overtime reception he had against the Green Bay Packers in the 2014 NFC championship game, propelling the Seahawks to their second consecutive Super Bowl, sharing in both of them. He also caught a TD pass against the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII.

After five seasons with the Seahawks, he was traded to the New York Jets in 2017 for defensive tackle Shelton Richardson and a second-round draft pick. He played two seasons for them. His Lions careers was limited to that lone preseason game.

For the UW, Kearse started parts of four seasons, beginning as a true freshman, and finished with 180 catches for 2,871 yards and 29 scores, running in another for an even 30 touchdowns in his Husky career.

"In Seattle, as a hometown kid, it was a complete honor to represent you guys out there on the field," Kearse said in his farewell post. "Thank you so much for your endless support throughout my football career. It was an honor to put on that Hawks uniform and I'm so grateful I was able to help bring our first Super Bowl home! Something we will never forget."

