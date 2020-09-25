SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Florida Apple Cup: Gaskin Draws First Start, Shines Against Minshew, Jags

Dan Raley

Ten games into his NFL career, Myles Gaskin became a starting running back for the Miami Dolphins.

On Thursday night in Jacksonville, he showed himself to be more Mercury Morris or Jim Kiick than Larry Csonka, sliding through creases rather than running over people.

The former University of Washington standout looked like the No. 1 guy, rushing 22 times for 66 yards as he did the bulk of the running for the Dolphins in their decisive 31-13 victory. 

It was clearly a changing of the guard. At tailback.

Gaskin began the night with a 9-yard gainer and closed with a 15-yarder. 

He chipped in 5 catches for another 29 yards. 

Not bad for a seventh-round draft pick.

The Huskies' all-time leading rusher wasted no time in making his promotion look good — running for 5 or more yards on each of his first four carries against ex-Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew and the Jaquars.

It was Gaskin vs. Minshew.

The Huskies' all-time leading rusher against Mustache Man.

Call it the Florida Apple Cup.

At halftime, Gaskins' Dolphins, like his Huskies of the past, had the upper hand, leading 21-7.

On Miami's opening series of the game, the 5-foot-10, 200-pound Gaskin played a leading role in moving his team down the field for a touchdown. He took handoffs out of the shotgun formation and ran eight times for what turned into a 12-play, 84-yard scoring drive. 

Wearing his obscure No. 37, 32 digits higher than his college jersey, he came out and opened the second series, too, before he began to share the position with fellow backs Matt Breida and Jordan Howard.

By halftime, Gaskin had churned out 10 carries for 33 yards, his rushes exceeding both of his team-high totals in each of Miami's first two games. He also had three receptions for 23 yards.

Gaskin was back out there when the second half launched, running for 5 yards on his first carry. He looked quick and durable as pounded on the Jacksonville defensive front, and drew plaudits from the broadcast team. 

Through three quarters, he had 40 yards rushing on 14 carries and 26 yards receiving on four catches as the Dolphins led 28-7.

Miami coach Brian Flores appears to have settled on his No. 1 runner after altering three guys over the first two games.

Breida and Howard had just 3 carries each against Jacksonville. They had to stand there and watch Gaskin do his thing.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Husky Legends

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Road to 1991 Perfection: No Friday Night Lights in Nebraska Irked the Huskies

University of Washington coach Don James and his Huskies were prevented from doing their stadium walk-through the night before the big game.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

Pac-12 Football Season to Return with 7 Games, Beginning on Nov. 6

Conference leaders voted unanimously to play a football season against league teams only. Fans, however, won't be able to enter the stadiums.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Road to 1991 Perfection: Tormey Appreciated Nebraska Win — He was Born in Omaha

The Husky assistant coach knew the landscape well and what a huge accomplishment it was for the UW to come in and win.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Instant Reaction: Why Did It Take So Long to Start Pac-12 Football?

Husky Maven's Kaila Olin and Mike Martin discuss the leadership of Larry Scott and other factors.

Mike Martin

Class of 2022: Husky OL Target Uses Shelton as Role Model, Sounding Board

Puyallup High's big offensive lineman Dave Iuli made a strong connection with Danny Shelton, a fellow Samoan, when he was a young kid watching the NFL draft.

Mike Martin

WATCH/LISTEN: Mike Yam Discusses Saving the Pac-12 Football Season

Mike Yam formerly of the Pac-12 Network joins Husky Maven's Mike Martin to discuss a possible conference season and what it might look like, how commissioner Larry Scott's actions have impacted the brand across the country and more.

Mike Martin

Choosing the Husky Starting Lineup: Looking for Someone to Provide DL Dominance

With Levi Onwuzurike protecting his pro interests and opting out, the UW is seeking another headliner to anchor the defensive line.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

UW Great Ron Medved: 'Best Player and Athlete I Played Against was Gale Sayers'

Medved spent five seasons in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles and came face to face with Sayers in 1968 under unusual circumstances.

Dan Raley