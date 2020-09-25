Gaskin Claims He's Been Motivated After Not Playing Much as a Miami Rookie

They're getting to know Myles Gaskin more intimately each week in Miami.

He's gone from the Dolphins' No. 3 tailback to back-up to starter, moving up a notch in each of the NFL's first three weeks.

Gaskin was rewarded with an opening-game assignment in Thursday night's game at Jacksonville and he carried the rushing load in Miami's 31-13 victory over the Jaguars, churning out 66 yards in 22 rushes.

In three games, the University of Washington's all-time leading rusher has already exceeded his carries and rushing totals from seven outings last season as a rookie, collectively running the ball 38 times for 152 yards — which is two carries and 19 yards more. He's already caught 15 passes for another 91 yards.

What gives?

Gaskin, he's been told, looks physically stronger this season while carrying his 5-foot-10, 200-pound frame.

He credits his offseason preparation, fueled by having only a limited role in his first year with the Dolphins.

"Before, you always had school and stuff coming out of college," Gaskin pointed out. "But I'm kind of being able to make my body my assignment, in a sense. I'm just taking care of it to the best of my abilities."

As for those abilities, he felt unused in 2019 and decided to do something about it.

"It’s just not playing at all last year made me more hungry for this year," Gaskin said. "It's being able to get on the field and trying not to look bad. Last year was definitely a learning experience, definitely a humbling experience. So, it makes you hungry not playing games.”

Gaskin impressed everyone with his ability to glide and find creases in the defense, relying on his offensive linemen to set him up.

"They make it easy for me because they get on their dudes and they stick on them, they show me leverage," he said. "It's always about leverage as a running back, trying to see where they are, where their body position is. And when they can do that and just kind of stay on their men, it's easy for me to make those decisions."

While designated as the point person at running back, Gaskin was mindful to say that the Dolphins will continue to operate the running attack by committee and everybody is needed. I credited Jordan Howard and Matt Breida as being older guys willing to share position insights.

He mentioned how fellow second-year back Patrick Laird from California came in with him and they worked out for the 2019 NFL combine. He also mentioned former Washington player Salvon Ahmed, who now toils on the Dolphins practice squad.

"It's just the whole room, Salvon included," Gaskin said. "I know he's on the practice squad, but that's just my Dawg from the UW. So I think the whole group of guys have been nothing but a blessing for myself."

Finally, Gaskin credited veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick with helping take the edge off him and the other guys. The tailback admittedly felt a little nervous going up against Jacksonville as a new starter.

"I think he's been a great guy, on the field obviously and then off the field in the locker room, the lunchroom," Gaskin said. "I love sitting next to him, just listening to him talk to whatever he needs to say. He laughs. I mean, he's a smart dude, so you might learn something, too."

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.