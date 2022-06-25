Gordon Signs His Rookie Contract with the Bears
Another Husky defensive back, another millionaire.
On Friday, former University of Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon made all of his financial dreams come true by signing his four-year rookie contract with Chicago Bears.
While the team didn't announce the terms, overthecap.com estimated that Gordon, a second-rounder and the 39th player selected overall in April, will receive $9.5 million over the life of his deal.
In his first season, Gordon will pull down $1.5 million, with $705,000 of that sum coming in base salary and $873,000 representing a signing bonus, with gradual bumps thereafter. Of course, the second contract is always a much bigger payday for most NFL players.
In their recently completed mini-camp, the Bears raved about Gordon's cornerback talents that made him a first-team, All-Pac-12 selection this past season.
Read More
"The guy's got tremendous ball skills," coach Matt Eberlus said after getting a good look at Gordon in the early practices. "He's been playing the defense the right way and we're very impressed with him, I'll just tell you that."
The 6-foot, 200-pound Gordon, who passed up a final year of UW eligibility to enter the draft, could be utilized right away as a starter for a Bears franchise looking to make a dramatic improvement over last year's 6-11 season.
Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky FanNation stories as soon as they’re published.
Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.
Find Husky FanNation on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated
Follow Dan Raley of Husky FanNation on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven