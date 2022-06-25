Gordon Signs His Rookie Contract with the Bears

Estimates have the former UW cornerback becoming a $9 million man.

Another Husky defensive back, another millionaire.

On Friday, former University of Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon made all of his financial dreams come true by signing his four-year rookie contract with Chicago Bears.

While the team didn't announce the terms, overthecap.com estimated that Gordon, a second-rounder and the 39th player selected overall in April, will receive $9.5 million over the life of his deal.

In his first season, Gordon will pull down $1.5 million, with $705,000 of that sum coming in base salary and $873,000 representing a signing bonus, with gradual bumps thereafter. Of course, the second contract is always a much bigger payday for most NFL players.

In their recently completed mini-camp, the Bears raved about Gordon's cornerback talents that made him a first-team, All-Pac-12 selection this past season.

"The guy's got tremendous ball skills," coach Matt Eberlus said after getting a good look at Gordon in the early practices. "He's been playing the defense the right way and we're very impressed with him, I'll just tell you that."

The 6-foot, 200-pound Gordon, who passed up a final year of UW eligibility to enter the draft, could be utilized right away as a starter for a Bears franchise looking to make a dramatic improvement over last year's 6-11 season.

