How the Carson Wentz Trade Will Help Jacob Eason

The former University of Washington quarterback remains on the sidelines for the most part, but might benefit from the terms of the deal.

Carson Wentz is the new Indianapolis Colts quarterback, winner of the Philip Rivers' retirement sweepstakes.

One might think this couldn't be good news for Jacob Eason, the Colts' quarterback-in-waiting from the University of Washington.

Think again.

The Wentz trade involves a pair of draft picks: a 2021 third-round selection and, most importantly, a conditional 2022 second-round pick that has a caveat — it could turn into a first-rounder.

That's where Eason, the 6-foot-6, 231-pounder from Lake Stevens, Washington, could stand to benefit.

If Wentz plays at least 75 percent of the Colts' offensive snaps and Indianapolis makes the playoffs, the 2022 pick turns into a first-rounder.

With so much at stake for keeping the former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback on the field when everything matters, the Colts won't want him playing mop-up roles and risking injury.

While Wentz needs to meet a quota, he also needs to play.

The difference between a first- around second-rounder is so significant the Colts are going to want to be creative in how they use their quarterback personnel.

For those who think Eason's worth got downgraded by the deal, the guy with the big arm simply needs time to develop.

Former UW quarterback Steve Pelluer barely played for two seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before becoming the starter in 1986. He enjoyed a seven-year career that also took him to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Then there was former UW quarterback Chris Chandler. He started started as a rookie for these very same Colts in 1988 and had minimal success and became the backup in Indianapolis the following season. Of course, he launched a 17-year NFL career that included a Super Bowl appearance as a starter.

Ex-Husky signal-caller Mark Brunell appeared in two games as a rookie for the Green Bay Packers in 1994 before becoming a starter in his second season after he was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He went on to a 19-year NFL career that included sharing in a Super Bowl with the New Orleans Saints as the back-up to Drew Brees.

No, the Colts haven't given up on Eason. They're just not ready to hand him the keys the huddle. Maybe some day, but just not yet. They've bought him more time while maybe giving him limited yet guaranteed snaps.

No matter how you look at it, he should get 25 percent of the Indy snaps.