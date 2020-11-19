SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Road to 1991 Perfection: Fraley, Huskies Had to Change Mambo Socks, Not Much Else

Dan Raley

The University of Washington football players in 1991 lost only their Mambo socks. 

At the time, it was trendy for them to wear a purple covering over their heads inside their helmets, something fashionable in college football at the time.

Coach Don James didn't really like them, but he acquiesced to his guys. After all, the Huskies were unbeaten wearing them. 

At Oregon State, the Huskies experienced a momentary slow start before they went on and crushed the winless Beavers 58-6, improving their record to 10-0.

They gave up an early blocked punt and a subsequent field goal, leading the Corvallis faithful to break out the tiresome chant, "Overrated, overrated."

As the game wound down, the Husky starters, who barely played a half and remembered the earlier diss, had their helmets off and their Mambo sock hats visible when they began to celebrate.

They gyrated and sang the words to the anthem of the times, MC Hammer's "Too Legit to Quit."

"Someone complained to Coach James that we were throwing gang signs," inside linebacker Chico Fraley said. "We said, 'It's MC Hammer!' But we couldn't wear those purple hats anymore.

This is another in series of vignettes about the UW's 1991 national championship team, supplementing the conversation for the pandemic delayed and shortened season. We're in week 10 of this throwback series, where the Huskies traveled to Oregon State and clinched a Rose Bowl berth and the then-Pac-10 title. It was a fashion statement.

The Mambo socks might have been the season's only casualty.

James was never big on contemporary tunes wafting through Husky Stadium during practice or on game day, but music showed up more and more on other campuses. 

One such occasion came when the UW opened the season at Stanford. The Huskies walked onto the field and were greeted by the hip hop song "Ain't No Future in Your Frontin'." This was a an obvious slam. 

"It was basically saying, 'You're not that good,' " Fraley recalled. 

Defensive backs Walter Bailey and Tommie Smith immediately started dancing, which was their way of mocking the music. Defensive end Andy Mason and others soon joined them. 

James normally would have put a stop to this exchange but he let it go. In this case, he understood the competitive exchange taking place between the teams. There was no pushback before or after the Huskies won 42-7.

"Coach James was very discipline-oriented, but he felt it, too," Fraley said. "They opened it up, so we rolled. It was a lot of fun."

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Husky Legends

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stewart Goes to Detroit with 16th Pick, a High-motor Guy for the Motor City

The University of Washington big man has found a new basketball home with the Pistons.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Road to 1991 Perfection: National Title Chase Brought Close Friends Together

Dennis Erickson and Keith Gilbertson grew up together, coached football together and had to share a college national championship.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Ex-Husky McDaniels Lands with Timberwolves, 12 Picks Behind Stewart

The former University of Washington big man will try to push aside a disappointing college experience and be a much better pro.

Dan Raley

Pleasant Dreams: Kamari Is the No. 1 Husky TB, Taking it All in Stride

The University of Washington senior doesn't let much bother him. He just takes things, such as starting at running back, as they come.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

COVID-19 Cases Drop from 13 to 5 Among UW Athletes

The school has dealt with 51 active tests for its athletes since it began testing in mid June.

Dan Raley

While Some Huskies Have More Playing Time, Here's 6 Who Have Regressed

UW coach Jimmy Lake has made it more competitive than ever for starting jobs and game action. Here are six who have fallen back some.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Bajema Receives Waiver, Making Him Eligible for Next Week's UW Opener

The shooting guard from Michigan should contribute right away to the Huskies, who face Portland State on Nov. 25.

Dan Raley

After 8 Months in NBA Limbo, Stewart, McDaniels Ready to Be Drafted

The former University of Washington big men are projected as late first-rounders in Wednesday's draft.

Dan Raley

Road to 1991 Perfection: Rongen's Party Became Wake After UCLA's Upset in '90

The Huskies let a huge opportunity get away the year before their successful national championship run.

Dan Raley

Lake Plans to Keep Everyone Guessing as Much as He Can on Offense, Personnel

The University of Washington coach, in his Monday presser, discussed the pros and cons of the opening-night win over Oregon State.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms