In Case Anyone Missed It, Hunter Bryant Made NFL Debut

The former University of Washington tight end got on the field for the Detroit Lions last weekend.

Hunter Bryant, remember him?

On Sunday, the former University of Washington tight end reappeared in a football game for the first time in nearly a year, making his NFL debut in the Detroit Lions' 34-30 victory over the Chicago Bears.

Bryant got six snaps worth

It marked the culmination of a long, arduous road to pro football affirmation for him.

Bryant is in the record book now as an NFL player.

Last November, he played in the Apple Cup and next announced he was passing up the Las Vegas Bowl and the final year of his Husky eligibility to turn pro.

Bryant went undrafted, then signed as a free agent with the Lions.

Once in training camp, the tight end suffered a hamstring injury and a concussion, delaying his NFL game-day introduction.

He's healthy now.

The 6-foot-2, 240-pounder, a second-team AP All-American selection last season, more resembles a wide receiver than a tight end, likely needing an upgrade as a blocker.

Either way, Bryant is on his way, though the Lions franchise is a mess right now after the firing of Matt Patricia. At least the Issaquah, Washington, product has a geographical connection with the interim coach, Darrell Bevell, the former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator.

