SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Isaiah Thomas, New Hip and All, Ready to Resume NBA Career

Dan Raley

Isaiah Thomas isn't done yet.

After getting cut loose by the NBA last winter and having hip-resurfacing surgery, the former University of Washington guard says he's ready to resume his pro basketball career, confident he can play again.

"In some way, the time off because of COVID was a blessing in disguise for my career," Thomas told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. "It allowed me to take the time to get this procedure done and get back physically to a level I need to be to compete in the league."

Thomas, a two-time All-Star, had his body deteriorate following nine seasons in the league with seven teams, to the point the Washington Wizards released him last February. 

A Tacoma, Washington, native, Thomas was a two-time Pac-10 tournament MVP player for the Huskies who passed up his senior season to enter the NBA draft. Washington retired his jersey No. 2, which was previously worn by Nate Robinson. 

He'd been battling debilitating hip issues for the past three seasons. He was injured in the 2017 playoffs just as his game reached its highest level with the Boston Celtics, when he was averaging more than 28.9 points per game. 

The shooting guard believes he returned to the court too soon the following season after his trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He played just 52 games in two years. 

Thomas, 31, sought out New York orthopedist Edwin Su with the hope the physician could restore his balance and eliminate his chronic pain.  

"It's like night and day for me," Thomas told ESPN. "There's no more pain. For three years, I was trying to play the best players in the world on one leg."

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Husky Legends

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Road to 1991 Perfection: Husky Coach Don James Had a Kissing Bandit

The UW football leader always got a hug and kiss from a cheerleader following games for three seasons.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Road to 1991 Perfection: Hobert Had Just One Disagreement with Brunell

The University of Washington quarterbacks, so different in style yet similar in results, had just one flap that they needed to sort out.

Dan Raley

by

SchaefDawg

Road to 1991 Perfection: Against Arizona, Was a Whole Lot of Shakin' Going On

Remembering former the UW linebacker Jaime Fields, whose celebratory duet with his defensive tackle became part of Husky folklore.

Dan Raley

UW Football Practice Begins on Friday; Oregon Loses Another Player

The Huskies have less than a month to introduce a new offense and get a quarterback ready for the new season opener at California.

Dan Raley

Washington, Oregon Football Recruits Raise Their Stock at Weekend Showcase

Top players in Washington and Oregon participated in the Ford Sports Performance All-Star Weekend and many players improved their recruiting stock.

Trevor Mueller

Huskies Open at Cal and Close at Oregon in New Pac-12 Football Schedule

The UW will play its least amount of football games in 77 years, since World War II, because of the pandemic.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

Road to 1991 Perfection: Brunell Blindsided by Kansas State Game Reaction

The University of Washington quarterback had to get his bearings once on the field. The crowd was going crazy and he couldn't figure out why.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Road to 1991 Perfection: Shehee Was Swayed by UW National Championship

The running back from California could have gone anywhere to play college football. Only the Huskies had a national title.

Dan Raley

NFL Huskies: Seahawks Remain Unbeaten Against Gaskin and Dolphins

The former University of Washington running back started for the second consecutive weekend and was productive against Seattle. Miami just didn't use him enough.

Dan Raley

Choosing a Husky Starting Lineup: UW Not Backed into Any Corner

All starters return in this position area, but competition should be fierce among Washington cornerbacks. See if you agree with our choice.

Dan Raley