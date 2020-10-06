Isaiah Thomas, New Hip and All, Ready to Resume NBA Career

Isaiah Thomas isn't done yet.

After getting cut loose by the NBA last winter and having hip-resurfacing surgery, the former University of Washington guard says he's ready to resume his pro basketball career, confident he can play again.

"In some way, the time off because of COVID was a blessing in disguise for my career," Thomas told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. "It allowed me to take the time to get this procedure done and get back physically to a level I need to be to compete in the league."

Thomas, a two-time All-Star, had his body deteriorate following nine seasons in the league with seven teams, to the point the Washington Wizards released him last February.

A Tacoma, Washington, native, Thomas was a two-time Pac-10 tournament MVP player for the Huskies who passed up his senior season to enter the NBA draft. Washington retired his jersey No. 2, which was previously worn by Nate Robinson.

He'd been battling debilitating hip issues for the past three seasons. He was injured in the 2017 playoffs just as his game reached its highest level with the Boston Celtics, when he was averaging more than 28.9 points per game.

The shooting guard believes he returned to the court too soon the following season after his trade to the Cleveland Cavaliers. He played just 52 games in two years.

Thomas, 31, sought out New York orthopedist Edwin Su with the hope the physician could restore his balance and eliminate his chronic pain.

"It's like night and day for me," Thomas told ESPN. "There's no more pain. For three years, I was trying to play the best players in the world on one leg."

