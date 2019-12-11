Husky Maven
Top Stories
Husky Legends
Football
Basketball

Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood: 259 Days Until Michigan

Dan Raley

Former Huskies safety Jimmy Rodgers knows a little something about Michigan football, which he can share with new coach Jimmy Lake. 

As the Washington football leader, Lake replaces Chris Petersen and makes his head-coaching debut against the vaunted Big Ten team on Sept. 5 at Husky Stadium. As of today, that's 259 days away. But who's counting?

In 1984, Rodgers and his UW teammates traveled to Ann Arbor and spent a Saturday afternoon inside "the Big House," which holds the largest capacity of any college football stadium in the country. A crowd of 103,072 was waiting for him and his teammates. 

Rodgers handled the moment like anything else in his football life. Fearlessly. Recklessly. Swimmingly.

As he and the Huskies put together a stunning 20-11 upset of the then-nation's third-ranked team, this Jimmy introduced himself to the Michigan quarterback, which in turn got him a moment alone in front of a fiery Wolverines coach. Now that quarterback is the Michigan coach. 

We'll let Rodgers tell you all about it in this video clip. 

Comments

Husky Legends

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cashing Out His Chips: Adams Won't Gamble, Passes On Vegas

Dan Raley
2 0

Huskies OT chooses not to play in bowl game, draws ire of some UW fans.

Plenty of Talent: 5 Huskies on All-Pac-12 First Teams

Dan Raley
0

Washington's 7-5 football season looks even more dismal considering individual rewards.

Honor Student: Precocious Stewart Named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

Dan Raley
0

UW rookie basketball player wins first of anticipated many individual awards

Man of Few Words: Zags Coach Praises UW Players

Dan Raley
0

Gonzaga leader greatly impressed by Huskies, in particular Isaiah Stewart and Quade Green.

Another State-Ment: Zags Fend Off Huskies

Dan Raley
0

Game goes down to final seconds before Gonzaga cements 83-76 victory.

It's the Petersen Bowl: UW to Meet Boise in Vegas

Dan Raley
0

Chris Petersen's final game with Huskies will involve his two head-coaching stops.

UW's Hopkins: 'This Is Why I Wanted to Be Here'

Dan Raley
1 0

Huskies coach relishes playing big rivalry game against Gonzaga at home.

LISTEN: Husky Hardcourt With Noah Dickerson

Mike Martin
0

Husky Hardcourt's Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller sit down with Husky Legend: Noah Dickerson calls in from Israel to talk about his time at UW and what he's up to now.

Youthful and Hopeful, Washington Takes the Gonzaga Challenge Once More

Dan Raley
0

UW takes the Gonzaga challenge once more, feeling hopeful.

LISTEN: Husky Hardcourt Podcast Previews Gonzaga

Mike Martin
0

Trevor and Jake preview the Huskies upcoming matchup with in state rival Gonzaga University. Andy from the Score Zags Score podcast comes on to give insight about this Bulldogs program.