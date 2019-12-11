Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood: 259 Days Until Michigan

Former Huskies safety Jimmy Rodgers knows a little something about Michigan football, which he can share with new coach Jimmy Lake.

As the Washington football leader, Lake replaces Chris Petersen and makes his head-coaching debut against the vaunted Big Ten team on Sept. 5 at Husky Stadium. As of today, that's 259 days away. But who's counting?

In 1984, Rodgers and his UW teammates traveled to Ann Arbor and spent a Saturday afternoon inside "the Big House," which holds the largest capacity of any college football stadium in the country. A crowd of 103,072 was waiting for him and his teammates.

Rodgers handled the moment like anything else in his football life. Fearlessly. Recklessly. Swimmingly.

As he and the Huskies put together a stunning 20-11 upset of the then-nation's third-ranked team, this Jimmy introduced himself to the Michigan quarterback, which in turn got him a moment alone in front of a fiery Wolverines coach. Now that quarterback is the Michigan coach.

We'll let Rodgers tell you all about it in this video clip.