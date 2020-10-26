SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Road to 1991 Perfection: 'The Ducks Were Kind of a Nobody'

Dan Raley

Kris Rongen doesn't have fond memories of the 1991 Washington-Oregon football game. 

The starting offensive guard played sick, staggered by a 102-degree temperature.

He had consecutive bad plays.

Rongen, god forbid, gave up his only sack of the season.

"Gilby was very happy to get me off the field," he said, referring to offensive coordinator Keith Gilbertson. "It wasn't a whole lot of fun for me."

For Husky players and fans, however, these were the good old days. Oregon was a border rival, but nothing more, an annual patsy.

The Ducks were no more despised than Oregon State.

Oregon was always beatable and went down 29-7 to the national championship-bound Huskies in their game in Seattle in week 7.

Outside of the Apple Cup, USC was the most hated opponent for the UW, not Oregon.

It was all based on success — the Huskies couldn't beat the Trojans very often. The Ducks have that sort of stronghold over the UW now.

The 1991 Oregon team was a different story. The Ducks lost 14 of the previous 17 meetings with Washington coming into the game. They were 31-point underdogs.

Leave it to Rongen, a state probation office from Olympia, Washington, to properly sum up this rival back then: "The Ducks were kind of a nobody at that point."

While the game still was one-sided, the 1991 Huskies turned to their defense and kicking game to put this one away, forced to be resourceful rather than merciless.

Chico Fraley and Tommie Smith blocked punts. Walter Bailey, Shane Pahukoa and Louis Jones intercepted passes. Dana Hall recovered a fumble. The defense held the Ducks to 129 yards of total offense. Travis Hanson kicked field goals from 44, 28 and 33 yards. 

The Huskies did what they were supposed to do that day. Beat the Ducks. Move on.

In clear role reversal today, Oregon has captured 14 of the previous 16 games entering this season's December match-up. 

It's irritating to everyone connected to the program, among them Rongen.

"I hate the Ducks for now, for sure," he said. "It's embarrassing we haven't owned them."

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Husky Legends

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Road to 1991 Perfection: Mario Bailey Wasn't Happy With Cal Game

The All-American wide receiver got neutralized that day and it had more to do with his quarterback than the Bears defense.

Dan Raley

by

GolfHocho

Letuligasenoa Drops Weight, Builds Confidence as UW Defense Needs to Lead

The University of Washington defensive lineman is poised to assume a big role on this Husky team.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Choosing a Husky Starting Lineup: Big Foot Lives on the UW Roster

The UW place-kicking competition is one of the more inspirational scenarios on Jimmy Lake's football team.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Choosing a Husky Starting Lineup: Today's Sirmon Is About Strength, Wisdom

The University of Washington, while trying to upgrade its second-row speed on defense, will gladly welcome a coach's kid who's a big hitter and limits his mistakes.

Dan Raley

by

GolfHocho

Pac-12 North Winners and Losers of Playing in Empty Stadiums

While fans groaned over the announcement that no fans would be allowed at any Pac-12 football games this season, some teams may have rejoiced. Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated’s Kaila Olin looks at which teams will be the winners and losers.

Kaila Olin

Road to 1991 Perfection: Hobert Helped Fulfill a Dying Fan's Wish at Cal

A staunch UW supporter was determined to attend the big game in Berkeley even as his life was slipping away. He made it happen.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

Road to 1991 Perfection: Walter Bailey Put Exclamation Mark on Cal Victory

The University of Washington cornerback was up for the challenge when his team went head to head with the unbeaten Bears. He brought things to an end.

Dan Raley

WATCH: Previewing the Utah Utes on 4th and Inches

Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller discusses the Utah football program with AllUtes' Ryan Kostecka in our 4th and Inches podcast.

Trevor Mueller

Lake Suggests He Might Use 3 Quarterbacks if None Stand Out

The Husky coach is taking his time and keeping all options open as he tries to narrow the QB competition and find a starter.

Dan Raley

Huskies will Embrace Saturday Night Lights for Third Scrimmage

Coach Jimmy Lake will send his University of Washington football team through an evening game-like workout to get his players acclimated to the real thing.

Dan Raley