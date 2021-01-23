Let the Mock Drafts Begin: Tryon, Onwuzurike Turn Up as First-Rounders

The former Huskies get singled out for recognition by noted draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah.

Joe Tryon and Levi Onwuzurike didn't play football in 2020.

They opted out as University of Washington defensive players from a pandemic season that lasted only four games anyway.

These Huskies have not been forgotten.

Three months from the NFL draft, noted draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has this pair slotted in his mock draft as first-rounders.

Tryon, an edge rusher, is projected to go to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 29; Onwuzurike, a defensive tackle, shows up as the last guy taken in the first round by the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 32.

Jeremiah, 43, comes highly respected as an NFL Network analyst and an NFL.com writer, and as a radio color commentator for the Los Angeles Chargers. He also was once a starting quarterback for both Northeastern Louisiana and Appalachian State.

Of the 6-foot-5, 262-pound Tryon, who passed up his final two college seasons, the analyst summed him up this way:

"Tryon is very well regarded around the league. He has size, length and power. He would be a nice fallback option if the Bucs lose Shaq Barrett lose in free agency."

Jeremiah was complimentary of the Husky defensive tackle, as well, describing the 6-3, 293-pounder this way:

"The Chiefs have the luxury of simply taking the best available player on their board. I believe Onwuzurike is the best interior defensive lineman in this draft."

Jeremiah likes quarterbacks going with the first two picks, with Clemson's Trevor Lawrence going to the Jacksonville Jaguars and new coach Urban Meyer, and BYU's Zach Wilson ending up with the New York Jets.

The analyst has two other Pac-12 players in the first round in Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell going to the Cowboys at No. 10 and USC offensive lineman Alija Vera-Tucker going to the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 13.

One other player of note is Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton, whom Jeremiah pegs to go to the New Orleans Saints at No. 28, one slot ahead of Tryon. Bolton originally committed to the Huskies and would have line up alongside Tryon in Seattle but he flipped his commitment.

