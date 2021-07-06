Levi Continues to Entertain the Lions' Faithful: Picture Him at QB

The former University of Washington defender brings personality to his new team.

The Detroit Lions are still getting to know Levi Onwuzurike, but so far they like what they see and hear.

The former University of Washington defensive tackle brings unmatched explosiveness coming off the line and, as an extra bonus, he's got unchecked personality and brashness to go with it.

The 6-foot-3, 293-pounder from Allen, Texas, has wowed the Lions' execs, beat writers and fan base, or made them cringe, with his unfiltered draft-night exuberance that was interspersed with a few well-placed expletives, promised to be an instant dominator coming out of a stance and has now bared his soul with some fun facts in a franchise interview.

Did you know that some people call the former All-Pac-12 selection Lee, not Levi.

That he would be involved in law if not for his football aspirations — he didn't say what he'd be doing exactly, but can you imagine addressing him as Detective or Agent Onwuzurike?

Next consider what he might be doing on the football field if Onwuzurike wasn't swallowing ball carriers whole.

Should new Lions teammate Jared Goff be concerned about job security?

Levi, or Lee's, preference?

"Quarterback, because they don't get touched and I play a lot of Madden, so I feel like I could do it," he said.

Things are just not going to get boring during the football season in the Motor City with Onwuzurike behind the steering wheel.

Big Levi doesn't drive a family sedan. He wants the most souped-up set of wheels he can find coming out of the factory.

For the full detroitlions.com interview with Onwuzurike, open this link.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven