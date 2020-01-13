Lewis: 'Petersen Stepping Down Allowed Us to Hang Onto Lake'

Greg Lewis displayed a combination of sheer power and grace when he ran through opposing defenses at Husky Stadium, as a Washington running back of interminable skills.

In coming up with one breakaway run after another, Lewis eventually shared in a Rose Bowl victory over Iowa, was selected 1990 Pac-10 Offensive Player of the Year and became the first Doak Walker Award recipient as the nation's best player at his position.

He was such a tough runner, Lewis put off knee surgery to play in Pasadena rather than skip the postseason showcase to preserve him for the pros. He somehow rushed for 128 yards on 19 carries.

"If it wasn't the Rose Bowl, I probably wouldn't have played in the bowl game," he said.

Lewis had a two-year NFL career with the Denver Broncos, one curtailed by those knee injuries. He still made his mark as a pro runner, scoring 8 touchdowns. He enjoyed a big night on a big stage, rushing 19 times for 111 yards and the deciding touchdown in a 20-13 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in November 1991.

He churned out a lot of college real estate -- 2,903 yards rushing -- yet after finishing with football, by choice, he's never put much distance between himself and his alma mater.

Two point six miles.

That's all that separates Lewis from his old school now.

He's just up the hill.

Lewis is executive director of the Meredith Mathews East Madison YMCA, an historic place. The branch has served Seattle's African-American community for nearly nine decades. It was a hub for returning World War II servicemen. It remains a busy place that continues to mold young athletes.

The ex-running back still retains a close connection to the UW, serving as a radio broadcaster on football game days. Previously, he worked with the athletic department.

"Everything that happens there impacts me to some degree," Lewis said.

Lately, there's been a lot of stuff. Chris Petersen's coaching departure. Jimmy Lake's coaching promotion. Hunter Bryant, Salmon Ahmed and Jacob Eason's early NFL-related exits. New coaching hires.

Petersen's decision to leave after six seasons with the Huskies caught him off guard.

"It was definitely a shock and surprise to me," Lewis said of the departed Huskies leader. "I thought he would coach another 3 years."

At the same time, Petersen might have done the UW football program a good turn by leaving when he did, according to the former running back.

"Petersen stepping down allowed us to hang onto Lake," Lewis said. "For the health of the football program, this was the best-case scenario."