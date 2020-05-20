HuskyMaven
Pandemic-Permitting, It's 109 Days to the UW-Michigan Opener

Dan Raley

Lynn Madsen has got Michigan memories coming out of his ears.

He was a San Diego high school player who rooted for Michigan against Washington in the 1978 Rose Bowl. It's was nothing malicious, just a lack of football knowledge.

"I didn't even know who the Huskies were," he said. 

He next rooted for Michigan to beat USC in Pasadena, even though Trojans recruiters had supplied him with game tickets. He just thought that's what he should do.

In 1981, he not only was well acquainted with the Huskies by now, he was one of them. He suited up against Michigan in the Rose Bowl, though he didn't play. Yes, he was rooting for the UW that day.

Two years later, Madsen was playing on the defensive line for Washington, going head to head with Michigan in Husky Stadium, admittedly having a rough time of it.

"We got drug up and down the field on defense," he said.

He happily shared in a Huskies' comeback that erased a 24-10 lead in the fourth quarter. He stood on the sideline at the very end of the game, holding his breath like everyone else.

He watched as quarterback Steve Pelluer led the Husky offense down the field for a last-minute score on a delicate pass to Mark Pattison to cut the Wolverines' lead to 24-23.

UW coach Don James instructed his team to go for two, a bold call but one that helped make the late James the legendary football leader that he was.

Pelluer took the snap and immediately had a Michigan defender in his face. Throwing off balance, he lobbed one for tight end Larry Michael. He threw the ball to the only spot he could. That play would be called the greatest two-point extra point in Husky history.

"The stadium erupted," Madsen joyfully recounted. 

Madsen didn't catch the heroic two-pointer, though at another time he might have. He came to Washington as a tight end. Instead, he settled for tackling people, which provided him with NFL and USFL careers. 

He wound up celebrating future UW victories over Michigan after his time was done. The Wolverines no longer had his favor.

