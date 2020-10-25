SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Road to 1991 Perfection: Mario Bailey Wasn't Happy With Cal Game

Dan Raley

The 1991 University of Washington football team brought a surplus of talent, coaching genius and a real desire to beat everyone it played. And not just defeat these opponents, but destroy them.

The Huskies held everyone on the team accountable to the task at hand, from the first game to the last.

When Washington performance levels weren't met, players such as All-American wide receiver Mario Bailey were hardly shy about pointing out who or what was deficient.

Take the UW-California game for instance. 

Bailey caught just one pass that day, a 35-yard touchdown throw from Billy Joe Hobert early on. A single reception. He wasn't happy about that. 

He had no problem zeroing in on what didn't work. 

"Bill didn't play well," Bailey said. "He overthrew me a lot. He was panicking. Thank god for Beno Bryant and his competitive spirit. That game was a lot closer than it should have been. When we went to California, Bill was a little nervous."

Bryant, who'd been sick much of the week and passed out in Thursday's practice, broke a 65-yard touchdown run three plays into the fourth quarter that decided the Huskies' 24-17 victory. 

Hobert made no bones about his struggles against the Bears. He hit on just 15 of 34 passes for 189 yards and threw an interception. He just wasn't very good that day. 

But in the end, it didn't matter. Others stepped and kept the national championship momentum going.  

"I remember talking to the coach and being a little frustrated," Bailey said. "But that was just another thing of having a great team."

This is another in series of vignettes about the UW 1991 national championship football team, filling in the conversation before the pandemic-delayed season begins next month. We turn to week 7 against the Oregon Ducks next.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Husky Legends

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Choosing a Husky Starting Lineup: Today's Sirmon Is About Strength, Wisdom

The University of Washington, while trying to upgrade its second-row speed on defense, will gladly welcome a coach's kid who's a big hitter and limits his mistakes.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

Pac-12 North Winners and Losers of Playing in Empty Stadiums

While fans groaned over the announcement that no fans would be allowed at any Pac-12 football games this season, some teams may have rejoiced. Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated’s Kaila Olin looks at which teams will be the winners and losers.

Kaila Olin

Road to 1991 Perfection: Hobert Helped Fulfill a Dying Fan's Wish at Cal

A staunch UW supporter was determined to attend the big game in Berkeley even as his life was slipping away. He made it happen.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

Road to 1991 Perfection: Walter Bailey Put Exclamation Mark on Cal Victory

The University of Washington cornerback was up for the challenge when his team went head to head with the unbeaten Bears. He brought things to an end.

Dan Raley

WATCH: Previewing the Utah Utes on 4th and Inches

Husky Maven's Trevor Mueller discusses the Utah football program with AllUtes' Ryan Kostecka in our 4th and Inches podcast.

Trevor Mueller

Lake Suggests He Might Use 3 Quarterbacks if None Stand Out

The Husky coach is taking his time and keeping all options open as he tries to narrow the QB competition and find a starter.

Dan Raley

Huskies will Embrace Saturday Night Lights for Third Scrimmage

Coach Jimmy Lake will send his University of Washington football team through an evening game-like workout to get his players acclimated to the real thing.

Dan Raley

A Moment with UW Tailback Richard Newton Shows a Player Who Exudes Confidence, Cool

The Husky sophomore running back met with the media for the first time following Thursday's practice session. It went well.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

Road to 1991 Perfection: Pawlawski Gave Title-Bound Huskies Their Only Scare

The California quarterback was confident and competitive, but he couldn't prevent a 24-17 UW victory in Berkeley. He wanted a couple more plays.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

WATCH: Peruse Our Photo Album of Former Huskies in Action During NFL Week 6

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated’s Kaila Olin provides a collection of action shots of former Washington Huskies playing in the NFL through week 6.

Kaila Olin

by

AimeeAllen