Mercurial Marcus Peters Fined Once More for Ill-Advised NFL Actions

The former University of Washington cornerback draws third cash penalty in 13 months.

Marcus Peters has never been the least bit remorseful for any of his heat-of-the-moment actions, stemming back to his days at the University of Washington.

No reason to start now.

Hours before his next playoff game on Saturday, Peters was fined $15,000 by the NFL for taunting at the end of the Baltimore Ravens' 20-13 wild-card victory over Tennessee on the previous weekend.

The cornerback intercepted a Ryan Tannehill pass, jumped to his feet and led a charge of teammates to the Titans' midfield logo, where he proceeded to scream at his opponent's bench with his arms outstretched.

Add this to his growing list of NFL transgressions, now three in 13 months.

Last month, the ex-Husky player was fined $12,500 by the NFL for unsportsmanlike conduct for spitting at Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry as the other guy walked away from him.

A year ago, Peters drew a $14,037 fine for celebrating a pass breakup in Buffalo by jumping into the stands and drinking a fan's beer.

Of course, the talented yet volcanic defender brought his college career to a screeching halt by screaming at and disrespecting Chris Petersen's first-year Husky coaching staff in 2014. He was suspended for good by the UW at midseason.

Now playing for his third NFL team, his coaches continue to deal with him as best they can, cutting him considerable slack because of his enormous talent.

"I just like him, personally," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "I like the way he plays and I like his heart. So as far as where you draw the line and all of that? That's something that individual people have to learn for themselves. We all have that."

Peters' NFL tab is now $41,537 and counting.

