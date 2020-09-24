SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Road to 1991 Perfection: No Friday Night Lights in Nebraska Irked the Huskies

Dan Raley

Don James, as organized as any college football coach, set rigid schedules that he fully expected his University of Washington coaches, players and others to follow without fail. They dared never be late for team events.

To appease their leader, they learned to always be five minutes early.

James had no patience for anything that got in the way of his dogged football preparation, for anyone who didn't adhere to the time frame he set.

While everyone to this day speaks highly of Nebraska's fans standing and applauding victorious Washington players as they left the field, the sportsmanship at the game was pre-empted by a laggard case of gamesmanship the day before. 

On Friday night, the Huskies drove up in their charter busses to Lincoln's Memorial Stadium, piled out and headed inside to hold their traditional walk-through.

One problem. 

No one turned on the stadium lights.

The Huskies asked and asked.

Nothing.

The UW football team waited for an hour, maybe an hour and a half, before its exasperated coach informed everyone they were leaving. 

A miraculous thing happened next. Make that total disrespect. 

"As we were pulling out of the stadium, guess what, the lights came on," said UW linebacker James Clifford, now the Seattle Mariners strength and conditioning coach.

Nebraska players were scheduled to do their stadium walk-through and the lighting worked just fine now. 

Sorry Huskies. 

In the end, this stadium ruse only backfired. UW players and coaches brought more of an edge on Saturday because of it.

"It was a big deal," Clifford said. "They basically didn't turn the lights on. It messed up our routine. It turned out all right."

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Husky Legends

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Road to 1991 Perfection: Tormey Appreciated Nebraska Win — He was Born in Omaha

The Husky assistant coach knew the landscape well and what a huge accomplishment it was for the UW to come in and win.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Pac-12 Football Season Decision Coming Thursday from League Leaders

Conference leaders expected to vote on a 6- or 7-game season that begins in October or November.

Dan Raley

WATCH/LISTEN: Mike Yam Discusses Saving the Pac-12 Football Season

Mike Yam formerly of the Pac-12 Network joins Husky Maven's Mike Martin to discuss a possible conference season and what it might look like, how commissioner Larry Scott's actions have impacted the brand across the country and more.

Mike Martin

Choosing the Husky Starting Lineup: Looking for Someone to Provide DL Dominance

With Levi Onwuzurike protecting his pro interests and opting out, the UW is seeking another headliner to anchor the defensive line.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

UW Reports 3 Positive COVID-19 Cases Among Its Athletes

Husky athletes return to campus after three-week break from summer school and workout sessions.

Dan Raley

Should Joe Tryon Opt Back in if Huskies Play a Season?

Joe Tryon was the first Husky to opt out of a potential season and head to the NFL when the Pac-12 was on pause. Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated’s Kaila Olin takes a look at whether Tryon should be reinstated or not.

Kaila Olin

Pac-12 Football: Do You Want 6- or 7-Game Season?

Conference leaders to meet on Thursday to determine how much football should be played and when.

Dan Raley

UW Great Ron Medved: 'Best Player and Athlete I Played Against was Gale Sayers'

Medved spent five seasons in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles and came face to face with Sayers in 1968 under unusual circumstances.

Dan Raley