Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Nick Harris Gets Big Break with Browns, No Turning Back Now

The former University of Washington center did well as an emergency fill-in at guard for Cleveland.
Author:
Publish date:

Nick Harris was just minding his own business.

Standing on the sideline for the Cleveland Browns.

An NFL rookie, waiting his long-range turn.

Last Sunday, Harris suddenly was summoned. 

On the second play of the game against the New York Giants, the Browns lost right guard Chris Hubbard to a season-ending knee injury.

Hubbard was subbing for normal starter Wyatt Teller, who was out with a sprained ankle.

Harris, the Browns' backup center and a third-string guard, was healthy and hearty.

In he went.

The former University of Washington standout was sensational in relief, with his near-perfect blocking — he permitted a late sack — enabling the Browns to take a 20-6 victory over the Giants and improve their record to 10-4.

"He did his job, played hard and got people on the ground," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said of Harris. "I was really pleased with the way he played. He played at a high level."

With Hubbard out for good and Teller unlikely to be healthy again soon, Harris is expected to draw his first NFL starting assignment at right guard on Sunday against another New York team, the Jets, in East Rutherford, New Jersey, though the game appeared in question because of COVID-19.

"I felt comfortable." Harris said of his Browns relief role. "I just want to be the best person and the best player I can be."

He's just the latest of several former Huskies from last season's team making NFL advances in recent weeks, among them Salvon Ahmed, Myles Gaskin, Myles Bryant and Hunter Bryant. 

In 13 previous Cleveland games, Harris played in each one as a special-teamer, drawing 49 snaps. He drew just one regular scrimmage play against Dallas in his second outing. 

As the emergency right guard against the Giants last weekend, he drew 62 plays. The former two-time All-Pac-12 selection and Browns' fifth-round draft pick was primed for a full workload again.

"It was good to get back on the field," Harris said. "I haven't played in an actual game for a while, so it was nice to be out there. I think I did OK. There's a lot I need to clean up, so I can help the team, but it was a great experience for my first game playing guard."

Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield approved of the new guy on the offensive line. The Browns leader was able to complete 27 of 32 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns.

"The way Nick stepped up and played guard, and he is our backup center, and for him to be able to step up and play a different position is tremendous," Mayfield said. "Hats off to him for mentally being ready and being able to come out there and play well."

Harris was 17 when he started his first game for the UW, also at guard, so he's used to big challenges. He still considers himself a center. Yet he's pragmatic about it all.

"At the end of the day, it's football," Harris said. "I played guard my first two years in college, so it wasn't foreign to me. It was just a matter of knocking the dust off and getting my feet wet."

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Nick Harris got a chance to play for the Browns.
Husky Legends

Nick Harris Gets Big Break with Browns, No Turning Back Now

Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed, UW and Dolphins teammates, greet each other.
Husky Legends

Ex-Huskies Gaskin, Ahmed Share in Miami's Wild Win over Raiders

Ty Jordan of Utah died in an accidental shooting.
Football

Utah's Jordan, Who Gave UW Fits, Dead in Accidental Christmas Shooting

Kris Rongen had a party ready to go, but UCLA spoiled his plans.
Husky Legends

Road to 1991 Perfection: UW, Miami Were Ready to Rumble at White House

Riley Sorn alters all kinds of shots with his 7-foot-4 frame.
Basketball

Where UW's Sorn Fits in Among the Pac-12's 7-Footers

Henry Bainivalu was named second-team AP All-Pac-12.
Football

7 Huskies Named to AP All-Pac-12 Team; Bainivalu on Second Unit

Demitrius Bronson Church 1
Husky Legends

How a Christmas Hymn May Have Saved a Former UW Running Back's Life

Dylan Morris won the four-player QB sweepstakes.
Football

UW Quarterback Carousel Turns Depth Chart Momentarily to Bare Bones

At 7-foot-4, Riley Sorn is the tallest player in Husky history.
Basketball

Tall Tales: The Procession of Husky Basketball 7-footers