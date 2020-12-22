Mr. Fourth Down: No One Does It Better than Ex-Husky Zeke Turner

The special-teams standout and third-year NFL vet is making the most of his opportunities.

Fourth down often can be be such a boring play, as teams kick the ball, call for a fair catch and exchange possession, yet Zeke Turner always makes it interesting.

One Sunday, the former University of Washington special-teams standout was at his disruptive best, both blocking a punt and catching a pass on a fake punt in the Arizona Cardinals' 33-26 victory over Philadelphia.

Late in the first quarter, Turner, an opportunistic three-year NFL veteran and No. 47 in the photo, came up the middle and blocked Cameron Johnston's punt, setting up the Cardinals on the Eagles 6 and leading to a score.

This marked Turner's second punt block of the season, adding to the one he picked up against San Francisco in a season-opening 24-20 victory in September.

“Just putting the offense in that position, to be able to flip the field like that, in close games like that, field positioning is huge,” Turner told the press afterward. “I don’t know what it looks like on tape, but I didn’t really feel anyone try to come to me or block me.”

In the fourth quarter, the ex-Husky defender slipped out of the backfield on fourth-and-2 and hauled in a 26-yard pass from Arizona punter Andy Lee, catching a ball in traffic.

It was his first football reception since high school.

“Andy puts a lot of touch on it,” Turner said. “We practiced that a lot. I’m glad I looked up and — I didn’t really have to do much. It was a perfect throw. He put it right in the bread basket.”

Turner always has been a behind-the-scenes guy, showing up at the UW as a California junior-college transfer by way of Pasadena -- Pasadena, Maryland.

He started just five games at safety in three seasons (2015-17) for the Huskies, playing behind the likes of Budda Baker and JoJo McIntosh, two NFL-bound teammates. He went undrafted.

However, Arizona found a time and a place for him.

Fourth down.

No one does it better.

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.