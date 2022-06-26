Onwuzurike Working Hard to Make Himself Lions Impact Player

The former UW defensive tackle didn't have the rookie season he wanted.

The University of Washington defensive line hasn't been the same since Levi Onwuzurike left for the NFL, giving up a ton of rushing yards in his absence.

For that matter, Onwuzurike hasn't been the same player since leaving Montlake, not nearly the dominant defender he was drafted to be.

Entering his second season with the Detroit Lions, the former Husky defensive tackle from Allen, Texas, is working hard to bounce back from an overly difficult rookie season.

Onwuzurike has been putting his health in order, adding muscle mass, preparing to assume a slightly different defensive role and staring opportunity in the eye.

Earlier this month, veteran Lions defensive lineman John Penisini surprised the franchise by announcing his retirement, which opened up a starting spot up front and made Onwuzurike a ready candidate to replace him.

Not only that, the Lions will move to a four-man defensive front that will include No. 2 overall draft pick Aidan Hutchinson from Michigan lining up on the outside.

The new alignment and the arrival of notable outside pressure all should serve to benefit Onwuzurike, whose back issues appear to be resolved, according to Lions defensive-line coach Todd Wash.

“The biggest thing is he’s finally healthy," Wash said. "You know, last year, he could hardly get in a stance because he was all twisted up and all that stuff. So that was the start, getting him healthy. And this year, the first time I'd seen him, I mean, he’s rocked and chiseled up right now. He’ll play a couple different spots for us, but he has gotten better because he is healthy."

The shift from three linemen to an attack-minded alignment with four also should be more reminiscent of the UW to Onwuzurike, a second-round draft pick.

"I think this is the system he played in college," Wash said. "He wasn’t a react guy in college, so you see some flashes out here of why we drafted him where we drafted him. So, we’re excited about Levi. He’s just got to stay healthy.”

Onwuzurike sat out his senior season at the UW to prepare himself for the draft as the pandemic raged. Once in the Lions' training camp, he suffered back issues, saw a specialist and was never at his best.

He finished with 35 tackles, including two for loss and a sack in 396 defensive reps over 16 games. Pro Football Focus ranked him among the 12 worst interior defenders.

Onwuzurike has heard the negative feedback and appears determined to put it all behind him.

While maintaining the same 295 pounds on his 6-foot-3 frame, he told reporters he's been focused on adding muscle mass rather than extra weight. His teammates have noticed his weight-room advances.

“He looks great, man; he looks like a dude," Lions Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow said. "I’m excited to see what happens. Obviously, there’s a lot to be judged when the pads are put on, but right now, I’d say he looks pretty dang put together.”

