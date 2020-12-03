Husky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Road to 1991 Perfection: Injury Couldn't Stop Pahukoa from Playing in the Rose Bowl

The Husky free safety got hurt early in the game against Michigan, which would have been a game-ending deal for most players.
Author:
Publish date:

Early in the 1992 Rose Bowl, Shane Pahukoa tackled Michigan running back Ricky Powers and down they went. 

Everything was OK, until players from both teams ended up in the pile.

Pahukoa, the University of Washington's starting free safety, came out of it with a separated shoulder, for most players a game-ending moment.

Not for Shane.

"Coming to the sidelines, it was like there was no way I'm not going to play in this game," Pahukoa said. "I toughed it out thought half and at halftime, it could have been Tylenol, it could have been Advil — I don't know what they gave me — but let's just say I had no pain and I went out firing."

This is another in series of vignettes about the UW's 1991 national championship team, supplementing the conversation for the pandemic-delayed and -shortened season. We're dealing with game 12 of this throwback series, the '92 Rose Bowl against Michigan.

Pahukoa was able to finish out the 34-14 victory over Michigan, but his day was over once he left the field. 

"Unfortunately I wasn't able to partake in all the after-game shenanigans," he said. "I couldn't even move my arm; it was in a sling. I sat in my hotel room in Pasadena, icing it and not being able to sleep, rolling around."

The Huskies defensive back from Marysville, Washington, would have liked to have done everything, but he wasn't complaining. 

"The consolation is, you know, is we won the national championship," Pahukoa said. "That's always good." 

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Shane Pahukoa got hurt against Michigan but played on.
Husky Legends

Road to 1991 Perfection: Injury Couldn't Stop Pahukoa from Playing in the Rose Bowl

Mike Hopkins hinted at lineup changes for the Utah game.
Basketball

Expect Lineup Changes When Huskies Open Pac-12 Basketball Play at Utah

Taki Taimani's first name was a nickname he legally made part of his name.
Football

Taki Taimani is an Effective Middle Manager for the Huskies

Henry Bainivalu presents in intimidating image.
Football

Oh, Henry: Bainivalu Fits Right in with O-Line Attitude and Size

Andy Mason does a Rose Bowl interview.
Husky Legends

Road to 1991 Perfection: For Mason, Rose Bowl was 'One of Our Easiest Games'

Kyler Gordon
Football

Gordon Got Demoted Last Season — Instead of Sulking or Leaving, He Went to Work

Quade Green meets with the media virtually after losing to UC-Riverside.
Basketball

Huskies Off to Disturbing Hoop Start, Lose Big to UC-Riverside

The SI99 basketball list has four players from Washington state.
Recruiting

Meet SI All-American's Top 99 Basketball Players

Nov 21, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui (58) defends against a pass by Arizona Wildcats quarterback Grant Gunnell (17) during the second quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Pro Football Focus Ranks Husky Defenders Among Nation's Best