Seferian-Jenkins Faces Third Arrest for Substance-Abuse Issues

Former University of Washington and NFL tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins continues to struggle with substance-abuse issues after his arrest last week in his Gig Harbor, Washington, hometown for allegedly driving under the influence.

It was his third DUI-related incident, following one as a UW football player in Seattle in 2013 and another that brought his immediate release from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2016, multiple new outlets reported.

Last June, the New England Patriots parted ways with Seferian-Jenkins for what was described then as "personal issues" that would force him to step away from pro football for a lengthy time, according to NFL Network. He never appeared in a game for the Patriots and has not been with an organization since.

In the latest arrest on March 9, Seferian-Jenkins reportedly was arrested and booked into Kitsap County Jail. Two days later, he was arraigned on one count each of DUI, driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock, 247sports.com reported.

Seferian-Jenkins initially was pulled over by Gig Harbor police for an improper lane change and for speeding, and received citations for each.

While he's publicly addressed his ongoing abuse problems before, it doesn't appear that he's ever resolved them.

In 2017, Seferian-Jenkins told ESPN's Rich Cimini in an interview that he had attended outpatient rehabilitation sessions for alcohol abuse. He offered the following to the sports network:

"It's not like I was dependent on it. I was dependent on self-medicating myself so I could deal with (expletive). Once I figured out what was going on, I got help. I went to the doctor and figured everything out. I've been straight. It's not like I'm (expletive) dying. It's not like I craved it, wake up in the morning and I need a drink. It was just like, I'm having a tough time, I'm dealing something, it's 6:30 p.m. and let's crack one back."

In 2016, Seferian-Jenkins was stopped on a Florida freeway for speeding and cutting off a state trooper. He was arrested and later cited for misdemeanor DUI. Dashcam footage obtained by TMZ Sports shows his interaction with troopers.

In 2013, ironically on March 9 again, Seferian-Jenkins drove his Sports Utility Vehicle off a Seattle street near the UW campus, over a small tree and down an embankment. He was found in the vehicle with a bloody face after hitting the windshield and transported to Harborview Medical Center. He was arrested for DUI.

He made a public apology, served a one-day jail sentence and spoke to students at Seattle's Ballard High School about his actions. He offered the following of his brief incarceration:

"You're really in a box and you're really just sitting there. There's no clock, there's not time. You're in your thoughts and you're thinking about why you're here and what do I have to do to never be here again. It's crazy."

Coming on the heels of a record-breaking UW career, Seferian-Jenkins moved to the NFL as a second-round draft pick and played six seasons for Tampa Bay's Bucs, the New work Jets and the Jacksonville Jaguars.