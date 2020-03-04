HuskyMaven
Service Set For Nesby Glasgow, standout UW and Seahawks cornerback

Dan Raley

Those who want to show respects to Nesby Glasgow, the well-known University of Washington and Seahawks football player, will honor him with "a Celebration of Life" service on March 21 at Renton's New Life Church.

Glasgow recently lost a long battle to stomach cancer, which he made public in order to show strength to others facing a similar ordeal. He was 62.

"You never give up," he said in an interview with Seahawks.com. "Too many people give in to cancer and I'm tell you that it doesn't define you. I decided right away that I was not going to allow chemotherapy to dictate what happens next in my life. You fight and you believe in yourself. I always have and I always will."

The talented cornerback from Southern California was one of the first recruits signed by legendary UW coach Don James and he helped launch what was truly a golden era for Husky football.

Among Glasgow's memorable football moments was his game-saving interception in the closing moments of the 1978 Rose Bowl, preserving a 27-20 victory over the Michigan Wolverines. 

He played 14 seasons in the NFL, going to the Baltimore Colts as an eighth-round draft pick and playing both safety positions. He moved with the franchise to Indianapolis and he closed out his pro career with the Seahawks in 1988-92. He finished his pro career with 15 interceptions and scored twice on returns.

Former UW running back Vince Coby, in the accompanying video, eulogizes his departed teammate.

New Life Church is located at 15711 152nd S.E. in Renton. Glasgow's service will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

