SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Shaq Thompson Was Once Huskies' Top Player — Now He's UW's Best NFL Centerpiece

Dan Raley

Shaq Thompson has always set himself apart on the football field.

At the University of Washington, he was so good they couldn't decide whether he was more valuable as a linebacker or a running back.

They played him at both.

A lot.

In the NFL, the Carolina Cougars don't let him run the ball, but maybe they should.

It might take some of the pressure off Christian McCaffrey.

Instead, Thompson will settle for these distinctions.

He is one of the NFL's best at his position and he's paid as one of the top 100 athletes worldwide after signing a four-year $54.2 million contract extension.

Thompson ranks as the UW's most successful pro football player at this time.

While former Husky teammates Cory Littleton, Danny Shelton, Desmond Trufant and Budda Baker have each carved out nice little NFL career paths, none of them match the man called Shaq and his importance to his franchise.

In five seasons, he's started 60 of 71 games and played and lost as a rookie in Super Bowl V. He's a Panthers' bedrock.

Shelton has a similar amount of starts and won Super Bowl VIII, but he's on his third team, not nearly as valued as Thompson. Trufant has more starts but no Super Bowl and he's on his second team.

The Panthers will rely on Thompson even more this season, especially since fellow linebacker Luke Kuechley was forced to retire for health reasons. 

Schuyler Callihan of AllPanthers for the Sports Illustrated network describes Thompson as a tackling machine, and one of the league's more underrated players. Check out Callahan's player profile on Shaq right here.

Jason Hewitt of AllPanthers has a story on Thompson and his Black Lives Matter involvement, which can be read right here.

In the video in our featured slot and found here, Thompson speaks about the COVID-19 protocols put in place by the Panthers. They begin when he steps out of his car at the team facility. They continue all throughout his workouts. 

"It's overwhelming but the right thing to do," he said.

Thanks to AllPanthers/Sports Illustrated, we'll keep a careful watch on Thompson's upcoming, pandemic-strained season. 

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
monkeyarms
monkeyarms

Shaq Thompson made it look extremely easy in college. If memory serves, in his first start as a running back, he rushed for about 170 yards. And I can recall one particular time where he was covering on the run-down (kick-off) team, and making an open-field tackle like the ball-carrier was standing still. A man among boys down to the Montlake!

Husky Legends

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Draco Bynum is All Business for the Huskies — Just Check His LinkedIn Page

The University of Washington defensive end is highly organized and motivated to succeed in a competitive football world.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

Lake Sends in a Surprising Play: What About a Football Restart in November?

The new University of Washington coach has looked for ways to keep everyone engaged with his football program.

Dan Raley

Bulked-Up Tuimoloau Ranks No. 1 Among SI All-American's Edge Rushers

The Eastside Catholic High School standout is notably bigger and better than his schoolboy peers nationally.

Dan Raley

Lake Expects Other Conferences to Follow Pac-12, Big Ten Lead and Postpone Season

The new Husky coach had no issues with his conference's decision to delay the schedule to 2021, hints that "spring practice" in November could be a possibility.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Potential Postponement Fallout: Could UW, Pac-12 Have Players Poached?

The issue was raised almost immediately after the conference called off its fall seasons for football and other sport. See the response.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

2020 Outlook: With Turnover, How Special are UW's Special Teams?

The Huskies' special teams in 2109 dramatically improved over the previous year. Punter Joel Whitford graduated but plenty of pieces are in place for Washington to excel.

Mike Martin

5 Players Who Might Have Played Their Last Snap as A Husky

Will there be a spring season or not? Will changes on the roster occur over players leaving for the NFL or transferring? Husky Maven’s Kaila Olin singles out five athletes who might have played their last snap at the UW.

Kaila Olin

WATCH: Jayden Wayne Talks Washington Huskies Offer

Mike Martin of Husky Maven catches up with 2023 defensive lineman Jayden Wayne from Lincoln High School in Tacoma. Recently offered by the Washington Huskies, Wayne is projected to be a top player in the nation.

Mike Martin

Class of 2022: Husky OL Target Josh Conerly Has Unlimited Options

The Rainier Beach High offensive tackle can play just about anywhere he wants on the college level. He speaks with Husky Maven's Tiana Cole.

Tiana Cole

by

AimeeAllen

Impact Statement: UW Walk-Ons Hit Hard by Football Postponement

Christian Galvan, Kasen Kinchen, Logan Bruce and Jaden Sheffey pay their own way to play for the Washington Huskies. The season delay could cause additional financial hardship.

Mike Martin

by

Dan Raley