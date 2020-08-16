Shaq Thompson Was Once Huskies' Top Player — Now He's UW's Best NFL Centerpiece

Shaq Thompson has always set himself apart on the football field.

At the University of Washington, he was so good they couldn't decide whether he was more valuable as a linebacker or a running back.

They played him at both.

A lot.

In the NFL, the Carolina Cougars don't let him run the ball, but maybe they should.

It might take some of the pressure off Christian McCaffrey.

Instead, Thompson will settle for these distinctions.

He is one of the NFL's best at his position and he's paid as one of the top 100 athletes worldwide after signing a four-year $54.2 million contract extension.

Thompson ranks as the UW's most successful pro football player at this time.

While former Husky teammates Cory Littleton, Danny Shelton, Desmond Trufant and Budda Baker have each carved out nice little NFL career paths, none of them match the man called Shaq and his importance to his franchise.

In five seasons, he's started 60 of 71 games and played and lost as a rookie in Super Bowl V. He's a Panthers' bedrock.

Shelton has a similar amount of starts and won Super Bowl VIII, but he's on his third team, not nearly as valued as Thompson. Trufant has more starts but no Super Bowl and he's on his second team.

The Panthers will rely on Thompson even more this season, especially since fellow linebacker Luke Kuechley was forced to retire for health reasons.

Schuyler Callihan of AllPanthers for the Sports Illustrated network describes Thompson as a tackling machine, and one of the league's more underrated players. Check out Callahan's player profile on Shaq right here.

Jason Hewitt of AllPanthers has a story on Thompson and his Black Lives Matter involvement, which can be read right here.

In the video in our featured slot and found here, Thompson speaks about the COVID-19 protocols put in place by the Panthers. They begin when he steps out of his car at the team facility. They continue all throughout his workouts.

"It's overwhelming but the right thing to do," he said.

Thanks to AllPanthers/Sports Illustrated, we'll keep a careful watch on Thompson's upcoming, pandemic-strained season.

