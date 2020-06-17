HuskyMaven
Top Stories
Recruiting
Husky Legends
Football

Where's Sixkiller? At Oregon State in 1972, He Was Just Another College Kid

Dan Raley

University of Washington quarterback Sonny Sixkiller experienced a football road trip to Oregon State unlike any other in his career. He was just another college kid, looking for a place to stay, 

Rather than board the team bus, the nation's one-time leading passer hopped in his Volkswagen and drove the 250 miles to Corvallis, Oregon. 

Instead of checking into the team hotel with his teammates, Sixkiller spent Friday night with high school buddies who rented a house in town and attended OSU.

"It was weird going to the game like that," Sonny said. "They were just guys that I grew up with, friends since grade school." 

Nursing a knee injury for a month now, the Huskies' preseason All-America and Heisman Trophy candidate sat with his parents in the stands for the 1972 Huskies-Beavers football game. 

The Sixkillers made the 220-mile drive from their Ashland, Oregon, home to be with their son, coming nearly as far as he did.

They watched as the Huskies used their fourth different starting quarterback in as many outings -- an unheard of situation for any major college football team.

Sophomore Mark Backman did the honors for this injury-plagued and depleted Washington team that was now 6-2 and unranked and just hanging in there. He made the first and only start of his collegiate career. He was headed for medical school.

He took time out of his studies to complete 7 of 12 passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns, throwing one each to starting running back Glen Bonner and Pete Taggares.  

Backman, who occasionally was spelled by fellow sophomore Dennis Fitzpatrick, kept the UW on course in the face of a flurry of mistakes. 

Handoffs were a problem. Backs simply dropped the ball from Backman. The Huskies fumbled seven times and lost five. At one point, the two teams turned the ball over three times in four plays.

This replacement quarterback put the UW in the lead and kept them there. For one Husky game day, Backman walked away knowing he got the job done and, unlike his fellow QBs that season, stayed healthy in the process.

"Mark was very solid," Sixkiller said. "He wasn't going to do a ton of things to hurt you. I didn't have any doubt of him getting it done."

Backman didn't know it at the time, but he would be making his final appearance for the Huskies. The team didn't need him over the final two games. He didn't need football thereafter.

A few months later, Backman announced he was passing up his final two season of eligibility. He would concentrate on his medical-school pursuits. He would become a family physician in Anacortes, Washington, where he is today.

Backman understood the Huskies, with Fitzpatrick in mind, would be returning to the option in 1973.

"I had to decide what would produce the best return on my time," he said. "I looked at it realistically. I know my limitations. Nobody every mistook me for a scrambling quarterback."

Yet on this day after meeting with the news media and showering, Backman had the benefit of climbing aboard the chartered bus, leaning back and letting someone else do the driving to Seattle. 

Sixkiller was already on the road, making that five-hour ride up Interstate 5, in a big hurry to get home. 

"I took off after the game," he said.

Sixkiller needed to get his mind back on his game. After a month-long absence, he'd been cleared to play against No. 8-ranked UCLA that was coming to town.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
monkeyarms
monkeyarms

Five more fumbles. Wow! I know that fumbling, during the Don James' era, was tantamount to being a leper. You would be ostracized on the sidelines. I'm also perplexed as to why, if it was known that the UDub offense would be transitioning back to the option for the 1973 season, that Chris Rowland decided to stick around. I realize that the transferring rules were much more stringent back then, but he would have been a better passing quarterback than even Sixkiller had been. It's fun to reminisce and ponder, though. Excellent article.

Husky Legends

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Scoutlook: 2021 DB Commit Dyson McCutcheon, NFL is In the DNA

2021 Washington commit Dyson McCutcheon has a desirable skill set that fits with the Husky defense. Trevor Mueller looks at the specifics of his game and how he projects at the next level.

Trevor Mueller

by

LaneBailey71

Sixkiller's Great Protector: Ex-Husky Rick Hayes Tries to Get Back on His Feet

The former University of Washington offensive tackle had a fun-filled life but an auto accident turned it upside down. See how he's coping with adversity.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

Gary Pinkel, James Assistant and Missouri Coach, Makes CFB Hall of Fame Ballot

Former Washington offensive coordinator Gary Pinkel, later Missouri's highly successful head coach, has been nominated for the College Football Hall of Fame. Pinkel is an important part of the Don James coaching tree.

Mike Martin

by

SI Mike Martin

Final Cut: DE Target from Oregon to Announce Commitment on Wednesday

Washington has made it through the final cut for Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge. The defensive end from Jefferson High School in Portland, Oregon, will make his pledge known at 3 p.m. at his high school.

Mike Martin

by

SI Mike Martin

Impact Statement: For Dyson McCutcheon, 'If you're a DB, you want to play for Washington'

The son of former USC cornerback Daylon McCutcheon gives the Huskies their second defensive-back commitment. His pledge could set off a lot of recruiting movement.

Mike Martin

by

SI Mike Martin

Let Stevie Tell You How Baseball Dreams Are Made — He's One of the Lucky Ones

The University of Washington baseball player was drafted recently by the Oakland A's. Nine hundred other guys weren't.

Dan Raley

Texas Running Back Caleb Berry adds Washington to the Mix

Tiana Cole spoke with running back Caleb Berry from Lufkin, Texas, about the state of his recruitment. He has offers from Washington State, Boise State, Nebraska and now Washington has joined in.

Tiana Cole

by

TianaCole

Where's Sixkiller? Huskies Went to Their Fourth-String QB Against Cal

Sonny Sixkiller had a knee injury and was out. Trouble was, the other Washington quarterbacks couldn't stay healthy either. What a mess.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Moneyball Pick: UW's Emanuels Has Read the Book, Seen the Movie; Now He's Part of the Plot

Husky pitcher gets the call, celebrates with family and teammates and now prepares to chase his dream to become a big-league pitcher. Here's how it came down.

Dan Raley

Texas DB Recruit Has UW in Top 2; Virtual Visit Set for Monday

Defensive back recruit Placide Djungu-Sungu is from Austin, Texas. He won't get to try on the purple and gold uniforms on his Virtual Visit on Monday, June 15th. How close is he to committing to Washington?

Mike Martin

by

SI Mike Martin