Stewart Goes for 22 against Thunder — It Wasn't Points

The former Husky big man continues to impress everyone across the NBA.

Isaiah Stewart had 22 on Friday night in Detroit.

Rebounds, not points.

Twenty-two point would have been far too easy.

No, Stewart, showing himself to be one of the hardest-working, most relentless players in the NBA, started at center for the Detroit Pistons and came up with an impressive double-double of 15 points and 22 rebounds in a 110-104 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

This marked the highest rebound total by a rookie in eight years.

The 6-foot-9 big man from the University of Washington continues to make the Pistons look good for drafting him 16th last October as they find many uses for this high-motor player.

Stewart has people in the Motor City regularly singing his praises in what otherwise is a lackluster Pistons season, with Friday's victory improving their record to just 17-39.

However, Stewart, who was one-and-done with the Huskies last season, gives Detroit great hope for the future. They call him Beef Stew. Maintain he gives 110 percent at all times. He is one of a handful players to build the franchise around.

Stewart pulled 31 minutes against the Thunder and dropped in 7 of 12 shots from the floor while handing out 3 assists and blocking a pair of shots.

Having started just 4 of the previous 53 games, the Rochester, New York, native took full advantage of his turn in the opening lineup. He was averaging 5.9 rebounds per game coming in, certain to it a huge bump.

