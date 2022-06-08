Terrell Brown Makes the NBA Rounds, Showing He's Draft Worthy

The Terrell Brown Jr. traveling basketball show never stops.

Collegiately, it took him to Western Oregon University, Shoreline Community College, Seattle University, the University of Arizona and the University of Washington.

Lately, he's made the pre-NBA draft rounds by working out for the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors and just this week Indiana Pacers. Draft night June 23.

The 6-foot-3 Brown, the nation's seventh-leading and Pac-12's top scorer at 21.7 points per game this past season, is considered a late second-round draft pick or free agent to be.

Naturally, the Seattle native wants more than that and has taken great pains to show these pro franchises that he can be a playmaker in the NBA if necessary, plus shoot the 3-pointer better than he has.

Much of the personal discussion surrounding Brown at these various pro stops has been his connection to former NBA great and Seattle native Jason Terry.

Brown's parents, Terrell Sr. and Chalayia Jackson, have been friends with Terry and his wife, Johnyika, since they all grew up together in the middle of Seattle.

"It's a wonderful feeling to have him in my corner, just talking to me through all of the workouts, showing teams that I can improve," Brown told reporters in Indiana. "[He] just keeps giving me confidence more and more. Going into last season, he was like, 'If you average 20 points, you gonna have a lot of interest.' I didn't think it was [possible] at the Pac-12 level, scoring 20 points. He was right."

Brown impresses everyone with his easy demeanor, yet his dedication to hard work and his ability to turn himself in whatever player is needed in the moment.

He told those same Midwest reporters how UW assistant coach Will Conroy finally had to shoo him out of the gym after practice because he spent so much extra time working on his game.

"I knew I was gonna keep playing basketball, but that whole transition was just [about] not settling," Brown said of preparing for an NBA shot. "I never wanted to sell myself short. I knew that pushing myself to the ultimate goal and dream is to be here in this position. And I knew that taking the easy way out was just settling for something, and I didn't want to settle for something."

