The Hero Creates the Fan, Part 3

The late 1980s and early 1990s are considered some of the greatest times in Husky history. Those Don James teams inspired a new generation of Washington football fans who knew every name on the roster.

The players became iconic figures by winning a co-national championship in 1991 and forming one of the more dominant teams in modern college football. Players mentioned during this time period as fan favorites were Billy Joe Hobert, Mark Burnell, Beno Bryant, and Greg Lewis.

This is the last of a three-part series examining the fans' favorite players over the last half century, with names culled from an informal survey. For the 1990s, three names were mentioned more than any other in more than 1,000 responses on social media.

Steve Emtman, Mario Bailey and Napoleon Kaufman. They received 232, 215 and 201 votes, respectively.

Affectionately known as "the priest" and later a real-life minister, Kaufman exploded onto the scene in the early 1990s as an electrifying back with blinding speed. He shared in a co-national championship as a freshman and posted three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

Bailey was not only one of the nation’s best receivers during his time at UW, he also was the muse for two of the most iconic football photos in school history.

He took a bow after catching a touchdown against Washington State that will be shown in every highlight reel leading up to the Apple Cup for the rest of time. In making his final catch as a Husky, Mario Bailey hauled in an over-the-shoulder touchdown in the Rose Bowl against Michigan and its Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard. In celebration, Bailey struck a Heisman pose for emphasis.

The most dominant defender to come out of Washington has been Emtman, a overly manic defensive tackle. The Cheney, Washington, native was one of the quickest and strongest players on the field and clearly the most dominant.

His pocket-collapsing approach led to the most iconic quotes in Husky history, uttered by beleaguered USC quarterback Todd Marinovich, ”All I saw was purple.” Emtman was drafted No. 1 overall in the 1992 NFL draft, becoming the only Husky ever to be taken off the board first.

In the mid to late 1990s, Brock Huard (42) and Joe Jarzynka (37) were the fan favorites. Huard was a giant lefty with a huge arm and Jarzynka never saw a punt he wouldn’t try to run back.

One of the most beloved players over the past 20 years is Marques Tuiasosopo (201). He took Washington back to the Rose Bowl. He was the first quarterback to throw for 300 yards and rush for 200 in the same game. He defeated Drew Brees and Purdue in the Rose Bowl.

The first decade of the 2000s was not kind to the Huskies. Players like Cody Pickett (10) and Reggie Williams (31 plus) drew some mention. Jake Locker (50) never went to a Rose Bowl and only had a winning season once, but the quarterback's fierce competitiveness brought him a big following. Yet there were a lot of lean seasons in there in which few players were drafted or even named to the All-Pac-10 teams.

Most popular Husky?

In this order, it's Sonny Sixkiller, Emtman, Bailey and Kaufman. Hugh McElhenny, an All-American running back from the 1950s, might have joined them, yet most of the fans who saw him play are no longer around, though Hugh is still alive and 91.

To become a lifelong fan, one needs to claim a lasting hero in his or her childhood. From my survey, the next generation of football fans might point back to offensive players such as Jake Browning, Myles Gaskin, Bishop Sankey, John Ross or Dante Pettis.

Defensively, players such as Ben Burr-Kirven, Budda Baker, Taylor Rapp or Vita Vea likely have significant followings with staying power.

It's time for a new generation to lay claim to its heroes.