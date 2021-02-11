Top 10 NFL Huskies are All-Pro, Super Bowl, Big-Money Guys

The NFL treated its players from the University of Washington, of which there were nearly three dozen active on game day, extremely well in 2020.

Former Huskies came away with a Super Bowl victory, an All-Pro selection and more money than they ever could have imagined.

They are considered the best or among the best at their positions, one the most mercurial, all of them big-play guys.

Who could forget Budda Baker's 90-yard interception return — longest of the season by any NFL player — but only because he came up seven yards short of the end zone?

Or Myles Gaskin's 59-yard catch, spin and sprint for six?

Or yet another Marcus Peters' interception and tantrum, these coming on a playoffs platform?

As the current Husky coaching staff continuously tries to sell the program to that high school quarterback in Ohio, the running-back recruit in Colorado and even that unsigned and touted defensive end east of Seattle, they can hold up the following 10 players as glowing examples of alumni football success:

Top 10 NFL Huskies

1) Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals

He's the most decorated and compensated UW player at the next level. Before the season began, he became the highest-paid safety in NFL history at $59 million over 3 years. While missing a game at midseason to have thumb surgery, Baker still finished with 118 tackles, 90 solo, including 7 for loss. He also came up with his first 2 NFL interceptions, including the season's longest by anyone at 90 yards, though next time this 4.45 40 guy needs to get into the end zone.

2) Vita Vea, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Five games into the season, the 6-foot-4, 347-pound Vea went down with a broken ankle, seemingly done until the 2021 season. Somehow this determined defensive tackle attacked his recovery like he does an offensive line, going only forward to make it back for the NFC championship game and the Super Bowl, both victories. When healthy, and he also dealt with time on the COVID-19 reserve list, he is considered one of the league's best at what he does. Most of all, he's a Super Bowl champ.

3) Shaq Thompson, Carolina Panthers

Six seasons into his NFL career, this hybrid safety and linebacker remains one of the best defenders anywhere. Thompson came up with 114 tackles, including 64 solo, 6 of which went for loss. This 6-foot, 230-pound defender, who runs a 4.64 40, also defended 5 passes, forced 2 fumbles and recovered 1. He did this while spending time on the COVID-19 reserve list. He continues to live up to the 3-year, $54.2-million contract that he signed in 2019.

4) Marcus Peters, Baltimore Ravens

This corner remains the ultimate NFL bad boy, twice getting fined for his misbehavior this past season, including in the playoffs. Spitting. Taunting. Daring anyone to try and harness him. If you can look the other way, he's an elite pro football player, previously a 3-time All-Pro pick. He intercepted 4 more passes, giving him 31 in his career, though he didn't add to his 6 TD returns. He had 52 tackles, forced 4 fumbles and recovered 2. He's got a 3-year, $42-million contract that he signed in 2019.

5) Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins

Over the past 18 months, the tailback has gone from seventh-round draft pick to practice-squad player to active-roster addition to starting tailback to the Dolphins' leading rusher. He did this while dealing with a knee injury and a bout with COVID-19. Appearing in 10 games and starting 7, the 5-9, 200-pound Gaskin rushed for 584 yards and 3 touchdowns and caught 41 passes for 388 yards and 2 scores, including that 59-yarder against the Las Vegas Raiders in primetime.

6) Cory Littleton, Las Vegas Raiders

This five-year veteran linebacker began 2020 by signing a 3-year, $36-million deal and ended it by ringing up 82 tackles, including 4 for loss, in 14 games. He missed two outings while relegated to the COVID-19 reserve list. Littleton, a full-time starter for three seasons now, has come a long way since he went undrafted in 2016. He also played with everyone at the UW who's on this list.

7) Kaleb McGary, Atlanta Falcons

The big offensive tackle dealt with a knee sprain that cost him two games, but he showed considerable improvement from his rookie season in 2019 to this past one. The 6-6, 306-pounder dropped his league-high 13 sacks to just 4 in his second tour of the NFL and he committed only 1 penalty. The former first-round draft pick pulled 890 snaps for the Falcons.

8) Drew Sample, Cincinnati Bengals

In his second season, the 6-4, 258-pound Sample took advantage of an injury at tight end and slid in as the No. 1 guy for 13 of 16 games. While already an established blocker, he showed off his receiving skills. He caught 40 balls for 349 yards and a score, an 8-yarder coming in a 37-31 victory over the Houston Texans. The Cleveland Browns have seen enough of Sample, giving up 7 catches to him in each of the two games these teams played.

9) Danny Shelton, Detroit Lions

In his sixth NFL season, his fifth as a full-time starter, Shelton did well until Thanksgiving. He injured his right knee, limiting him to a 12-game season, though he tried to come back at the end. The 6-2, 345-pound defensive tackle came up with 37 tackles, including 2 for loss. On his third NFL team, he will enter the second year of an $8-million deal.

10) Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks

Dissly stayed healthy for the first time in three seasons, starting 12 of 16 games for the Seahawks. Talent has never been a question with this guy, just durability or luck. The 6-4, 265-pound tight end from Montana caught 24 of 29 passes targeted at him for 251 yards and 2 scores. He now has 8 touchdown catches in his somewhat limited pro career, with possibly many more to come.

