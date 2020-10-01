SI.com
HuskyMaven
HomeHusky LegendsRecruitingFootballBasketball
Search

Road to 1991 Perfection: Tormey Remembers Discomfort of Brunell's Injury

Dan Raley

The 1991 University of Washington football team reached the middle of spring football practice and everything was so upbeat, so full of promise, for these guys. 

The Huskies were coming off a lopsided Rose Bowl victory over Iowa and a No. 2 national ranking late in the season. They'd finished nine points from going unbeaten. They were in the conversation for a national championship, then and now. 

Yet on an April afternoon, on a Thursday, players and coaches alike stood silent, shocked at what just happened, shaken by what they saw. 

Starting quarterback Mark Brunell, the Rose Bowl MVP just three months earlier, lay crumpled on the Astroturf, writhing in pain and seriously injured.

He'd been hit by friendly fire. It was inexplicable. In was inexcusable.

In the days that followed that disastrous practice, Brunell would have knee surgery to repair torn ligaments, have his parents fly up from California to be with him and face a long arduous rehabilitation.

Chris Tormey was the Huskies linebackers coach at the time, but he'd recruited the dazzling quarterback. As was always the case with a player, Tormey had gained the trust of Brunell and his family. They had a deep rapport.

He didn't know what to say to them. 

"It was hard for me to look his parents in the face, and look him in the face, and tell them why that tragedy happened," Tormey said. 

If there was a positive from this situation, Brunell earned everyone's deep respect by throwing himself into his recovery. He was ready to play again in six months.

"It was just unheard of," Tormey said. "These days, they don't let a guy go back to full activity until he's nine months out of surgery."

Brunell returned as Billy Joe Hobert's back-up, reversing the order from the season before. He walked on to the field again against Kansas State, the Huskies' third opponent in their national title run.

"He wasn't the starting quarterback," Tormey said. "He could have been disruptive, but that wasn't Mark. His quality of person was way beyond that."

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Click the "follow" button in the top right corner to join the conversation on Husky Maven. Access and comment on featured stories and start your own conversations and post external links on our community page.

Comments

Husky Legends

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Road to 1991 Perfection: Donald Jones Was in Tears When Brunell Got Hurt

A spring collision involving a pair of University of Washington defenders and the Huskies' Rose Bowl MVP quarterback was disastrous.

Dan Raley

by

AimeeAllen

Choosing a Husky Starting Lineup: What Will Molden's UW Legacy Be?

The senior cornerback won't have any trouble getting on the field, but will he make himself the school's greatest defensive back?

Dan Raley

WATCH/LISTEN: Unanswered Questions on the Pac-12 Football Restart

The Pac-12 announced it would go forward with a football season, but this left unanswered questions. Trevor Mueller and Mike Martin look at issues that need to be addressed.

Mike Martin

With Nonstop Husky Change, Molden Brings Something Familiar and Settling

The return of the University of Washington's senior cornerback helps settle things down through all of the program transition.

Dan Raley

Jimmy Lake Picks Out His Inside LBs as a Husky Team Strength

Last season's weakness is now considered a well-stocked position with young guys making great strides at the end of last season.

Dan Raley

Road to 1991 Perfection: 'We Put Our Cleats in Their Throats'

Former University of Washington quarterback Billy Joe Hobert colorfully describes one of the biggest victories in Husky history.

Dan Raley

by

Dan Raley

With 4 on the QB Floor, Lake Says Let the Competition Begin

The battle for the starting job formally began with a walk-through practice on Monday and another on Tuesday. Pads come on next week.

Dan Raley

Elijah Molden Has 2 Reasons for Returning for his Senior Season at Washington

The Husky cornerback explained his actions to come back to finish his UW career while other teammates opted out.

Dan Raley

Local Guy Does Good: Former Husky and Seahawk Kearse Retires From NFL

The wide receiver had a productive football career that made him one of the rare athletes to play locally in high school, for the UW and finally with Seattle's pro team.

Dan Raley

Road to 1991 Perfection: Another Victory was Brunell's Emotional Husky Return

The University of Washington quarterback amazingly returned to play in five months from a serious knee injury that occurred in spring practice.

Dan Raley