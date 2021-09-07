Trufant Joins Saints, Will Extend Family NFL Streak to 18 Seasons

The third of three defensive-back brothers finds a new home in New Orleans.

Desmond Trufant is not perfect by any means, but now he's a Saint.

Cut just a week ago by the Chicago Bears, after getting released following last season by the Detroit Lions, the former University of Washington cornerback will join New Orleans for a ninth NFL season.

Not only that, the third of three Trufant brothers, when he makes an official appearance, will keep a family streak intact — that of at least one of these siblings playing in the NFL for 18 consecutive seasons.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Desmond Trufant is the youngest of the Tacoma-raised brothers, each of whom played for a different college team before going to different pro clubs. Marcus Trufant, a 5-foot-11, 199-pounder who ended up with Washington State, next spent 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks (2003-12). The 5-foot-7, 170-pound Isaiah Trufant, an Eastern Washington product, pulled on a uniform for four seasons with the New York Jets (2010-13).

A Pro Bowler in 2013, Trufant has been a starter in all 103 games in which he's appeared. He has 14 career interceptions, 83 passes defended, 3 forced fumbles and 7 fumble recoveries. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2015.

This well-traveled Truant spent his first seven seasons with the Atlanta Falcons before playing last year for the Lions. He worked out for his new employers on Monday and the deal was done. Terms of his new contact with the Saints weren't immediately available.

At the UW as a Steve Sarkisian recruit, Trufant started 47 games over four seasons, earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors and served as a team captain as a senior in 2012.

