Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Player(s)
Vita Vea, Budda Baker, Shaq Thompson

Vita Vea Becomes the Richest Husky in the NFL

The defensive tackle signs a four-year extension with Tampa Bay worth $73 million.

Inside the lobby of the University of Washington football offices inside Husky Stadium, a Vita Vea Super Bowl jersey is prominently displayed in a glass case for all current and prospective players to see.

School officials should consider adding a laminated copy of Vea's impressive new contract extension with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers to go with it.

Widely considered the NFL's top defensive tackle, the four-year veteran on Saturday agreed to a four-year deal worth $73 million, making the 6-foot-4, 347-pound Vea the richest former UW player now in the league.

The UW proudly displays a Vita Vea jersey in the coaching offices.

In 2020, ex-Husky safety Budda Baker agreed to a four-year, $59 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals.

The year before that, former UW inside linebacker Shaq Thompson signed a four-year, $54 million extension with the Carolina Panthers. 

Collectively, that's $186 million and change. 

Vea, Baker and Thompson all played together for the Huskies in 2014, making for one rich Montlake trio. 

Read More

Starting 15 games, Vea has accumulated 31 tackles, including 5 tackles for loss, and 12 quarterback hits.

In his career, the California native has piled up 104 tackles, including 16 TFLs and 11.5 sacks.

This big man is such a good athlete, he's scored a pair of NFL touchdowns on a fumble return and a pass reception. 

Vea, 26, was injured much of the 2020 season with a broken leg, but he was able to return and play in the NFC championship against the Green Bay Packers and in Super Bowl LV, sharing in a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in a game held in Tampa. 

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Vita Vea has a contract extension.
Husky Legends

Vita Vea Becomes the Richest Husky in the NFL

47 seconds ago
JaMarcus Shephard is reportedly the new UW receivers coach.
Football

Reports Say Purdue's JaMarcus Shepard Will Become Husky Receivers Coach

10 hours ago
Aaron Fuller makes the catch at Arizona in 2019.
Husky Legends

Aaron Fuller Earns Seahawks Game-day Spot, Might Make NFL Debut

16 hours ago
Josh Conerly from Seattle played in the All-American Bowl on Saturday.
Recruiting

Husky Priority Target Josh Conerly Impresses at All-American Bowl

18 hours ago
Samuel Omosigho has been re-offered by the UW.
Recruiting

Huskies Reconnect with Texas Safety and Re-offer Him

20 hours ago
Ty Williams from Florida has a UW offer.
Recruiting

Huskies Offer Another Big and Fast Receiver Named Williams

22 hours ago
Germie Bernard is the prize of the 2022 recruiting class.
Football

Bernard Makes it Official That He's No Longer Coming to UW

Jan 7, 2022
Mishael Powell has received a scholarship from Kalen DeBoer.
Football

DeBoer Does His Husky Homework and Awards Mishael Powell a Scholarship

Jan 7, 2022