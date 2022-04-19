Washington Still Has a Washington in the NFL

The New Orleans Saints re-sign Dwayne, the former Huskies running back, to a one-year deal.

He remains one of the University of Washington's three football-playing Washingtons. Best of all, he's still an NFL player.

He's a running back and special-teamer named Dwayne Washington, who continues to prove himself as resilient as ever.

On Monday, the New Orleans Saints announced they had re-signed the former Husky to a one-year contract, extending him to a seventh NFL season if all goes well.

While serving as a back-up runner in New Orleans when needed, the 6-foot-1, 223-pound Washington originally from Lakewood, California, is valued most for his stellar special-teams play.

The Saints brought him back because he has 15 coverage tackles, a blocked punt and a recovered blocked punt in four seasons with the Louisiana franchise.

Washington originally was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the 2016 seventh round, as the 236th player taken, which means he wasn't expected to hang around the league long.

After all, he largely was the back-up running back to Myles Gaskin at the UW. Yet his career totals of 1,311 yards and 17 touchdowns rushing made him an intriguing pick.

Dwayne Washington powers through the Giants defense. Stephen Lew/USA TODAY Sports

For the Huskies, Dwayne Washington, defensive tackle DePorres Washington (1974) and defensive end Otis Washington (1967-68) are the only namesakes to play football at the school.

This Washington has appeared in 71 NFL games to day, starting two of them. He's rushed 157 times for 554 yards, caught 15 passes for 94 yards and scored just once. He's returned a handful of kickoffs.

The NFL will keep him around as long as he keeps tackling people.

The Saints have re-signed Dwayne Washington. Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

