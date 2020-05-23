HuskyMaven
2021 CB Commit Zakhair Spears' Junior Season Highlights

Mike Martin

Here's a look at 2021 CB commit Zakhari Spears' highlights from his junior season.  Zakhari is a 6-foot-2, 180-pound defender from Loyola High School in the Los Angeles area.  

Tunnel Introductions: Sixkiller Encountered Pete Carroll in '72 Opener

Washington's prolific quarterback Sonny Sixkiller briefly met Pacific safety Pete Carroll in the Husky Stadium tunnel.

Dan Raley

by

monkeyarms

Impact Statement: Here's What Quentin Moore Brings to the UW

After the Huskies received a commitment from locally produced Quentin Moore, who will come to them eventually by way of a Kansas junior college, where does that put the UW in its scholarship allocation at TE? Where does Moore fit into Washington's plans for its new, aggressive offense?

Mike Martin

When Sports Were Threatened, 1943 UW Crew Provided Hope

As World War II raged in Europe and the South Pacific, these Huskies pushed on to maintain public morale.

Dan Raley

Top-Rated JC Tight End Quentin Moore Commits to Huskies

Recruit played locally for Inglemoor High School in Kenmore, building himself into a wanted player.

Dan Raley

Listen: QB Transfer Jaden Sheffey on 4th and Inches

Transfer quarterback Jaden Sheffey talks with Jake Grant and Trevor Mueller about his game and how he fits into the Husky program.

Trevor Mueller

Turning Over an Old Leaf: WSU QB Great Faces Legal Issues Again

Ryan Leaf found himself behind bars in California over the weekend, arrested on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery. What's next for him?

Dan Raley

Huskies' 2021 In-State Recruiting Tracker; Simon Says USC, Other Updates

High school football in Washington state for 2021 has the potential to be a banner year. With three prospects in the top 10 nationally, Husky recruiting could be over the top.

Mike Martin

Introducing the Zakhari Spears Scouting Profile

Zakhari Spears is a 6-foot-3, 180-pound defensive back at Loyola High School in Los Angeles, California. He committed to UW on Jan. 31. Here is a link to all of Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's stories on Spears.

Mike Martin

Identity Crisis? No, everyone knows Who Huskies' Taki Taimani Is

The defensive lineman from Utah patiently, or impatiently, waits his turn as one of "The Twins."

Dan Raley

Huskies' DE Target Derek Wilkins Likes Feeling Wanted

Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated's Tiana Cole spoke with this California football recruit about his dream to play at the next level. It's one he didn't imagine at first.

Tiana Cole